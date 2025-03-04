Lentil hummus: the easy and healthy recipe that allows to take advantage of its properties avoiding gases

There are many simple and fast options that we can use to enjoy a snack or a peck between hours. However, we must know what our options are to maintain a healthy and balanced diet. A good option can be a hummus of lentils, very healthy and rich in nutrients. With this recipe we explain how to prepare this ideal dish for a simple and easy to do piscolabis.

Salads, stews, garrisons: three recipes with legumes that you can prepare in less than half an hour

Hummus means “chickpea” in Arabic. Despite the origin of this term, today when we talk about this type of elaboration we do it taking into account the possibility of replacing chickpeas with other legumes such as lentils. We can locate the origin of Hummus in the Middle East, but there are different versions about who were the true inventors of this bite. While some believe that it is an Arab creation, others maintain that this dish could have been invention of the Jews. Although its popularity and elaboration has spread throughout the world, mainly hummus is served in the homes of Lebanon, Greece or Türkiye. There are even indications that could suggest that the ancient Egyptians already enjoyed this cream made of legumes.

There is no doubt that Hummus has gained popularity as it is an option as delicious as healthy. In short, it has become one of the most chosen alternatives to share in meetings. This rich cream of legumes presents the advantage of being tasted at any time of the day and, in addition, its preparation is quite simple. The best known is the one that mainly requires chickpeas, tahini, garlic, paprika, cumin and lemon, although other variants have been added to the list such as the hummus of piquillo or beet peppers.

The versatility of this dish causes hummus to adapt to any elaboration, ingredient or accompaniment in your main dishes. Not only can you spread it in some toast, but you can also eat it next to carrot or cucumber sticks if you prefer a healthier and bread free option. This advantage can favor the intake of legumes in weekly planning thanks to its simple elaboration and its high source of plant proteins.

BENEFITS OF LEGUUMS





The World Health Organization (WHO) and many other health organizations, such as The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), recommends consuming legumes at least three times a week. These recommendations are based on the nutritional properties of legumes such as their high iron content, which makes them a great food to prevent ferropenic anemia in women and children.

As added, in addition to being exempt from gluten, legumes are ideal for people suffering from diabetes due to their low glycemic index, low fat content and high fiber. All this makes the legumes a great stabilizer of the levels of sugar and insulin in the blood, reducing the peaks after eating and improving insulin resistance.

Therefore, legumes are basic components in food and it is advisable to consume them regularly. In this way, a better functioning of the organism will be guaranteed thanks in part to the lysine. This is an amino acid that contributes legumes whose function is to guarantee the proper calcium absorption and strengthens the immune system by facilitating antibody production.

How to prepare a lentil hummus at home





As a novelty and to make this recipe with a different touch, we propose a delicious lentils that you will have ready in just 15 minutes.

For the elaboration of a good hummus for approximately five people, the following ingredients will be needed:

400 grams of cooked lentils

A garlic clue

40 grams of sesame seeds

Ten almonds

Five grams of cumin

Middle Lemon juice

50 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil

10 milliliters of water

Fresh coriander

A pinch of salt

We start the recipe with the preparation of the ingredients before passing them through the blender.

In the first place, while the juice of half a lemon is squeezed and the clove of garlic is pee, in a small pan, the sesame seeds over medium heat. Pay attention to this elaboration to avoid burning.

When sesame seeds are lists and lemon juice also, if you have chosen canned lentils, it is advisable to remove the liquid in which they come because they could alter the final taste of hummus. If, on the contrary, you have chosen to cook the lentils at home, this will not be necessary.

Once all ingredients are ready, mix the lentils, garlic clove, seeds, raw almonds, ground cumin, juice, a teaspoon of fresh coriander leaves, oil, water and salt in the blender to crush everything until you get a homogeneous puree and ready to consume.

Finally, it plays the hummus in a small fountain or bowl and decorates with a thread of the leftover olive oil. Here is our perfect lentil cream to accompany some pieces of cucumber or carrot.

How to avoid gases by eating legumes

Despite all its benefits, some may avoid the consumption of chickpeas or lentils if they suffer from heavy digestions. With these tricks we explain how you can prepare the legumes to enjoy gas -free hummus.

A study Posted in Food Research International He points out that soaking legumes, such as lentils, for several hours before cooking can significantly reduce the amount of oligosaccharides. The recommended time to eliminate part of those compounds that cause gases around 8-12 hours. In addition, the water we use to soak must be discarded before cooking lentils to prevent oligosaccharides from being absorbed again.

Another advice to take into account when cooking legumes is to cook them until they are completely soft. According to the Spanish Nutrition and Dietetics Academya good cooking contributes to decomposing oligosaccharides. So the best option will always be to cook over low heat or if you prefer to save time, use the pressure cooker. Another option is to buy them already cooked.

How to prevent lentils, chickpeas and other legumes from producing gases: five kitchen tricks



How third recommendation, one of the best ways to avoid discomfort during digestion is to crush legumes. So if these tricks are put into practice, a perfect and free hummus of high levels of oligosaccharides will be.