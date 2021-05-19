The Lenta retail chain announced the purchase of Bill Russia. As it says in press release on the retailer’s website, the deal is worth € 215 million.

After the purchase, the Billa Russia trademark will be destroyed. All hypermarkets of the chain will be transferred under the Lenta brand, and their logistics infrastructure will be integrated into the general network.

According to Lenta’s general director Vladimir Sorokin, the deal will double the total number of the chain’s supermarkets, including providing retail space in the central districts of Moscow. After its completion, the total share of “Lenta” in the grocery retail market in Moscow and the region will be about three percent.

Billa Russia operates supermarkets with a total sales area of ​​138,051 square meters. Most of the points are located in Moscow and the Moscow region

The deal should be closed this summer. This requires approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia.

The day before, the Magnit supermarket chain announced the purchase of the Dixy retail chain, which includes 2.6 thousand stores. The estimated transaction amount is 92.4 billion rubles. However, unlike Billa, the brand will remain, and no changes are planned in its management.