AFP Agency

Paris / 20.09.2021 11:16:48

The discipline commission of the French Professional Soccer League (LFP) sanctioned Lens to play their games behind closed doors, pending a final decision on the “serious incidents” between fans in the Lens-Lille derby on Saturday.

This decision affects at least two Lens games, against Strasbourg, on Wednesday, and Reims, on October 1, which will therefore take place without spectators, specified the LFP.

“With regard to the serious overflows and incidents that occurred in the course of the RC Lens-LOSC Lille match (sixth day of Ligue 1), the LFP discipline commission decided to keep the case under investigation” and could rule on October 6, write the instance in a statement.

The commission also decided to close the visiting fan zone in stadiums where Lille plays away from home, starting with the planned trip to Strasbourg on Saturday on the eighth day of L1.

It is about the first disciplinary sanctions taken by the organizing body of the French Championship after the clashes that occurred on Saturday in the sixth day of Ligue 1.

At the break of the game, dozens of Lens fans invaded the field to go to the rostrum where the Lille fans were.

The clashes, which could be stopped after the intervention of the police, caused six minor injuries.

Two spectators were arrested, one of them for having thrown a seat to the forces of order.

Due to these incidents, the start of the second part of the match was delayed by 30 minutes. Lens ended up winning 1-0.

ZZM