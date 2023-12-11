This Tuesday Sevilla will have an important date against Lens on the last day of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Diego Alonso's men have no chance of qualifying for the next phase of the competition but they will try to get a place in the Europa League.
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of the match between Lens and Sevilla for the UEFA Champions League:
Day, time and stadium of Lens vs Sevilla
Date: Tuesday, November 12th
Place: Lens, France
Stadium: Bollaert-Delelis Stadium
Hour: 18:45 (Spain), 14:45 (Argentina), 11:45 (Mexico)
Referee: Felix Zwayer
VAR: Bastian Dankert
How can you watch Lens vs Sevilla on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Lens vs Sevilla on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Lens vs Sevilla on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Lens vs Sevilla on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
12
|
2
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
8
|
3
|
Lens
|
5
|
4
|
Seville
|
2
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Montpellier
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
3-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Arsenal
|
6-0 D
|
UCL
|
Clermont
|
0-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
Olympique de Marseille
|
1-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Atlético de Astorga
|
0-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Villarreal
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
PSV
|
2-3D
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
2-1D
|
The league
On the part of the local team, they will only have one loss for this match. It will be Machado's, who due to pubic problems will not be able to be there for the last match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
On the other hand, Diego Alonso's team will have a large number of players who will not be able to be present in this match. The players who will miss this match are Jesús Navas, Fernando, Erik Lamela (doubtful), Acuña, Mariano, Suso, Löic Badé and Nianzou.
Lens: Samba; Medina, Kevin Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, El Aynaoui, Rúben Aguilar, David Cost, Elye Wahi, Thomasson.
Seville: Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Gudelj, Sergio Ramos, Adriá Pedrosa; Sow, Joan Jordán, Rakitic; Ocampos, In Nesyri, Lukebakio
Lens 2-1 Seville
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Lens #Sevilla #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply