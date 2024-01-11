Ligue 1 is back, and PSG is back in the league competition, which is already on track this year to win the title again. With 40 points and 5 behind second, the Parisian team will travel to the seventh-placed field, Lens, to play their next round. Both teams have a good dynamic in Ligue 1, having won at least 3 of the last 5 games and here we tell you all the useful news about what the match between the two will be like:
Lens vs PSG match information
Date: Sunday January 14
Place: Lens, France
Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Hour: 8:45 p.m. (Spain), 3:45 p.m. (Argentina), 1:45 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: Jerome Brisard
VAR: To be confirmed
More news about the European leagues
How can you watch Lens vs PSG on television in Spain?
Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, DAZN
How can you watch Lens vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Lens vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN 2
How can you watch Lens vs PSG on television in the United States?
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App,Foxsports.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monaco
|
Defeat 2(5)-2(6)
|
French Cup
|
Nice
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Ligue 1
|
Reims
|
2-0 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Seville
|
2-1 victory
|
Champions League
|
Montpellier
|
0-0 draw
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Revel
|
Victory 0-9
|
French Cup
|
Toulouse
|
2-0 victory
|
French Super Cup
|
Metz
|
3-1 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Lille
|
1-1 draw
|
Ligue 1
|
Dortmund
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
Both teams arrive quite depleted for this match, but PSG has been able to handle the last few matches much better coming from a 9-0 in the cup, a match that Lens itself lost against its rival.
On the part of the locals, there will be 8 casualties that they will have to face before the match, 4 due to commitments with their national teams and another 4 due to injury. The players in question are: Mendy, Jimmy Cabot, Gradit, Machado, Fariñez, Guilavogui, Abdul Samed and Khusanov.
On the other hand, the Parisians will have only 6 casualties, two of which are due to international commitments and the other four, like their rivals, due to injury. The players who will not be available are: Škriniar, Fabián, Hakimi, Kang-In Lee, Arnau Tenas and Nuno Mendes.
Lenses: Samba, Danso, Medina, Haidara, Aguilar, Frankowski, Diouf, Thomasson, Fulgini, Sotoca and Wahi.
PSG: Donnarumma, Lucas Hernández, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mukiele, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte, Dembele, Mbappe and Kolo Mouani.
Lens 1-2 PSG. In view of the last meetings between them and the dynamics of both, the most likely victory is for PSG, but injuries and absences at the back may cause them to concede a goal.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Lens #PSG #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply