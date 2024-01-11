Place: Lens, France Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis Hour: 8:45 p.m. (Spain), 3:45 p.m. (Argentina), 1:45 p.m. (Mexico) Referee: Jerome Brisard VAR: To be confirmed

On the part of the locals, there will be 8 casualties that they will have to face before the match, 4 due to commitments with their national teams and another 4 due to injury. The players in question are: Mendy, Jimmy Cabot, Gradit, Machado, Fariñez, Guilavogui, Abdul Samed and Khusanov.

On the other hand, the Parisians will have only 6 casualties, two of which are due to international commitments and the other four, like their rivals, due to injury. The players who will not be available are: Škriniar, Fabián, Hakimi, Kang-In Lee, Arnau Tenas and Nuno Mendes.