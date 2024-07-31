The friendly match between Lens and Bayer Leverkusen promises to be an exciting pre-season clash between two teams in excellent form. The French team, who have played four pre-season games and won all four, come into this match with high morale and a competitive pace that reflects their ambition for the coming season.
Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, meanwhile, have played just one pre-season game against Rot-Weiss-Essen, which ended in a win. This friendly is part of a meticulous preparation to repeat or even improve on last season’s impressive win, in which they achieved a historic DFB Pokal and Bundesliga double, and reached the Europa League final, where only Atalanta were able to snatch away their dream of a treble.
The German team also remained unbeaten throughout the season, with the sole exception of losing in the European final, underlining their dominance both domestically and internationally.
City: Lens, France
Date: August 2 (local) August 3 (Spain)
Schedule: 16:00 (Spain)
Stadium: Bollaert-Delelis Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
This meeting will only be seen in Austria on servustv.com and on Germany on channel DF1.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Utecht
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Leuven
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Red Star
|
6-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Kortrijk
|
6-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Montpellier
|
2-2 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Red-White-Essen
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Kaiserslautern
|
0-1 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Atalanta
|
3-0 D
|
Europa League
|
Augsburg
|
2-1 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Bochum
|
0-5 V
|
Bundesliga
RC Lens are having an excellent run of form in their pre-season preparations, with four consecutive wins in their friendly matches. These victories have boosted the team’s morale and allowed the coach to try out various line-ups and tactics for the new season. In addition, the club has been active in the transfer market, reinforcing its squad with promising players to face the challenges ahead in Ligue 1 and European competitions. The fans are enthusiastic about the team’s performance and are looking forward to seeing how they perform in the upcoming matches.
Bayer Leverkusen, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, are preparing intensively for the upcoming season after a historic year in which they won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double and reached the Europa League final. The victory in their first pre-season friendly against Rot-Weiss-Essen has been a good start for the team. In addition, Leverkusen have improved the performance of their squad in the transfer market, seeking to strengthen their squad to maintain their competitive level and aspire to all titles again. The players and coaching staff are focused on fine-tuning details and arriving in top condition for the start of the official season.
Lens: Koffi, Rubén Aguilar, Gradit, Haidara, Chavez, Medina, Andy Diouf, Fulgini, Thomasson, Florian Sotoca and Elye Wahi
Bayer Leverkusen:Hradecky, Belocian, Tapsoba, Kossounou, Aleix Gracía, Hofmann, Arthur Augusto, Amine Adli, Nathan Tella, Terrier and Boniface
Lens 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
