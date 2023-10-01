The top European competition is back and this time it will be Arsenal who will have to visit RC Lens to play the second day of the UEFA Champions League. In the first match of the competition, Arteta’s men achieved a comfortable victory by four goals to zero against PSV, while their rivals tied 1-1 on their visit to Spain to face Sevilla
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Strasbourg
|
0-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Toulouse
|
2-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Seville
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Metz
|
0-1D
|
Ligue 1
|
Monaco
|
3-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bournmeouth
|
0-4V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
0-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Tottenham
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
PSV
|
4-0V
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
On the part of the French team, there are two players who will not be available for the second day of the UEFA Champions League. The players who will not be available are: Haidara and David Costa
The same fate awaits the team coached by Mikel Arteta, who will initially be unable to count on three of their players, although one of them arrives as a doubt. In any case, Thomas Partey and Timber are definitely out for the match while Martinelli arrives as a doubt.
Lens: Samba; Gradit, Kevin Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Andy Diouf, Frankowski; Sotoca, Wesley Said, Thomasson
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard
Lens 0-3 Arsenal
