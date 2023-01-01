Saint-Germain has 44 points, compared to 40 for Lens.

Polish Przemyslaw (5), Belgian Luis Opanda (28), Alexis Claude-Maurice (47) scored Lens goals, and Hugo Iketiki scored Saint-Germain’s only goal (8).

And Lens maintained his perfect record at home in the league this season, after achieving the ninth victory in his 9 matches, which he played in his own home.

On the other hand, Saint-Germain’s last loss in the league dates back to March 20, when it fell to Monaco 3-0.