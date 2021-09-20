In: Ligue 1.

By Guillaume Conte

The disciplinary committee meeting on Monday September 20 decided on the following sanctions after the incidents last Saturday in the derby between Lens and Lille.

“In view of the serious excesses and incidents that occurred during the RC Lens – LOSC Lille meeting (6th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP decides to put the case under investigation and pronounces the two following measures:

Total behind closed doors at the Félix Bollaert-Delelis stadium until the final measure is pronounced.

The RC Lens – RC Strasbourg Alsace and RC Lens – Stade de Reims meetings respectively scheduled for Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 9 p.m. and Friday October 1, 2021 at 9 p.m. are affected by this precautionary measure.

Closure of the visitors’ parking lot at LOSC Lille for away matches until the final measure is pronounced. The meeting against RC Strasbourg Alsace scheduled for Saturday September 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure “.