While waiting for the final sanctions which will be pronounced on October 6, RC Lens will no longer be able to play in front of its supporters.

Due to the incidents that took place this Saturday, the disciplinary committee decided to strike hard by closing the Bollaert stadium for at least two matches. Measures taken urgently to strike hard, pending the conduct of the entire investigation. But for Sébastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary committee of the LFP, this is starting to do a lot this season.

” It did not escape us that we were in a very worrying sequence. By day six, we are already at four serious incidents with separate clubs. We make this observation, like everyone else. And it’s obviously worrying “, Said the member of the body, who could well take an example from the Nice match and sanction Lens with a withdrawal of point (s) according to L’Equipe. This possibility is not ruled out due to the security breach and the danger posed by the presence of supporters on the pitch at half-time. Faced with the repetition of behavioral problems, the LFP could decide to increase the level of sanctions, just to dissuade supporters from taking football hostage.