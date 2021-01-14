Lenovo has rolled out technology like few other manufacturers at CES 2021 and in addition to updating the Yoga and IdeaPad laptops and the pros ThinkPad, yesterday we offered you the new Legion for games. To close the circle, today we review the news in ThinkBook laptops.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14p Gen 2

A laptop with a screen 14 inch, anodized aluminum cover and a 180 degree hinge. It can equip two types of panels, a 300-nit IPS and 2.2K native resolution and a 2.8K 400-nit OLED screen.

It is powered by the new processors Ryzen 5000 Mobile in another sign of the strong presence that AMD is achieving among OEMs and supports up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB for storage based on 1 Tbyte solid state drives.

Includes a 61 W battery and comes with a 95 watt power adapter. Among its connectivity we see Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. TIt has a fingerprint reader built into the power button, an IR webcam with support for facial recognition, 2-watt stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

With Windows 10 pre-installed it will be available in the first quarter of 2021 with a base price of 849 dollars.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2

Very similar to the previous one in design, it mounts a larger screen of 16 inches, an IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Like its younger brother, this laptop is powered by a Ryzen 5000H series processor, but adds state-of-the-art dedicated graphics. NVIDIA RTX 3000. You can equip up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe Solid State Drives for storage.

Its connectivity options are the same as in the previous one, adding a numeric keypad due to its larger size. It will cost $ 1,299 when it goes on sale this quarter.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13X

A tremendously thin and light ultraportable with a 13.3-inch diagonal IPS touchscreen, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 400 nits of brightness. The biggest difference with the previous ones is its Intel hardware base used with Tiger Lake processors. It is Intel Evo certified, so we can expect long battery life, quick start-up, and fast charging, among other benefits.

It will be available with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage. It has 2-watt stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio and Dolby Atmos sound, 4 microphones, a 53 Wh battery and a 180 degree hinge that allows the laptop to fold flat.

It has an anodized aluminum body and has a fingerprint reader built into the power button. It features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, a backlit keyboard, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. It will be available in the first quarter of 2021 for $ 1,199.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i

Surely the most innovative of this series is this laptop with double screen. A main with 13.3 inch IPS LCD touch screen and 2560 x 1600 pixels of native resolution, with support for up to 400 nits of brightness and narrow bezels measuring less than 3.9mm. The secondary is 12 inches long and sits on the outer lid. It has 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and an electronic ink panel which is not usually used in laptops.

It can be used to review or annotate PowerPoint presentations or Word documents; view the date, time, network status, calendar invitations, email alerts, news updates, weather forecasts or reminders at a glance without opening the cover and can write notes or draw on the E Ink display with a digital pen that docks and charges into a port on the side of the laptop when not in use.

Employs a processor Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake, 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to 1 TB of storage via PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The notebook has a magnesium body and an aluminum lid and is powered by a 53 Wh battery. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, a fingerprint reader built into the power button, 2-watt stereo speakers, 4 microphones, an HD camera with shutter, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Using the electronic ink screen, its autonomy can be increased up to 24 hours according to the manufacturer. This innovative team, with which Lenovo has already surprised in its first generation, will be available this quarter with a price of $ 1,549.