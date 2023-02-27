On the occasion of the Mobile World Congress 2023, Lenovo presented a prototype of Thinkpad laptops characterized by a very particular technological solution: the rolling screenincreasing its amplitude significantly vertically.

In its standard configuration, the laptop in question looks like a normal ThinkPad with the classic form factor 12.7 inch 4:3 screenbut if the small switch located on the right side of the chassis is activated, mechanical motors are activated which extend the display, effectively “unrolling” it from under the keyboard vertically, until it reaches an extension of 15.3 inches with an odd 8:9 aspect ratio.

It is not the first time such a technology has been tested, given that LG also presented in the past a TV capable of extending in a similar way, but in this case everything is integrated inside a normal laptop, with the screen “additional” that is housed inside the chassis without taking up much space.

In standard mode, the display has a resolution of 2024×1604, while in the extended version it goes to 2024×2368.

Lenovo Thinkpad with screen that rolls out

The screen is manufactured by Sharp with additional technology provided by Lenovo: the sense of achieving the 8:9 aspect ratio is like doubling the 16:9 aspect ratio, like having practically two such screens stacked on top of each other.

Such a solution is especially indicated for those who need more space on the screen without giving up an extremely portable product and, specifically, those who can make more use of the vertical arrangement, such as programmers or even those who use spreadsheets or simply text files.

It is still a prototype far from mass production: Lenovo claims that in terms of longevity the mechanism is expected to withstand 20,000 or 30,000 extensions, but the matter has not yet been properly tested, just as the battery is also to be evaluated. In any case, also given what was done in 2020 with the Thinkpad X1 Fold, it is possible that Lenovo will go all the way with the project and be able to bring it to market in the future.