Lenovo Tenerife achieved this Wednesday an important victory against VEF Riga (64-77) in a new round of the second phase of the FIBA ​​Champions League, which practically ensures the second place in this competition and his pass to the next round waiting to know in which position he will qualify.

In the absence of a day to conclude this second phase and the Hereda San Pablo Burgos-Igokea match that is played this Thursday, the first place is still in the air and will be disputed on the last day by the two Spanish teams in a direct confrontation to be played at Santiago Martín. A triumph of the Burgos against Igokea would mathematically seal the classification of the aurinegros.

The Lenovo Tenerife fulfilled and with note and that Txus Vidorreta gave rest to the MVP of the last day, Gio Shermadini, an absence that was not noticed in excess due to the excellent work of the two “four” of the team, Tyler Cavanaugh and Aaron Doornekamp, supporting both Guerra and Sulejmanovic at all times.

The Tenerife team dominated the first quarter of the match with some clarity, although against a rival, andl VEF Riga very intense and that had in Michale Kyser its best man, the only offensive option for the local team.

And it is that of the thirteen points with which VEF Riga arrived at the end of the first quarter, 11 were scored by Kyser, both in actions of inside game and outside shots.

Nevertheless, Txus Vidorreta’s team knew how to keep up with its game. Good defense and success in attack that led him to reach the first break with a six-point lead (13-19).

The Latvian team tried using outside shots to turn the game around, but they were unsuccessful. Lenovo Tenerife managed to go a ten-point difference (13-23) but lacked a little more success in attack to make a greater difference on the scoreboard.

And when you don’t, the rival can punish you. And he did it, with a partial 8-2 and again equality on the scoreboard until almost reaching the break (32-37).

VEF Riga went all out after the break and took advantage of the visiting team’s offensive doubts. Little by little he got closer on the scoreboard, reaching a single point (47-48) after a triple by Kulvietis.

The match entered a phase of great equality, but the Latvians never managed to get ahead despite being very close again in this third quarter (49-50, min.28 and 51-53, min.29).

A triple by Huertas (51-56) left a certain tranquility the Tenerife team for the final stretch of the game.

Although the score was equal in the first minutes of the fourth quarter, Lenovo Tenerife ended up deciding with six minutes to go. With the score 56-60, two free throws scored by Huertas and a triple by Doornekamp ended up closing the match, but above all, because Riga was stuck and unable to successfully link an attack play. 56-65 and another triple by the Canadian player who put ten points apart on the scoreboard (58-68), an advantage that the rival could no longer cut.