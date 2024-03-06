Lenovo It is for many one of the first options in the minds of many users when choosing a tablet. Well, this brand is known for offering high quality and durable products.

In this context, you should know that Lenovo has an offer in its virtual store that you cannot miss. It's about the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd generation that now It's $5,000 pesos cheaper after moving from cost $15,999 to only $10,899.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro It is a standout option that combines performance and style. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek K1300T processor, This tablet ensures smooth performance for a variety of tasks. Running on the Android operating system, it offers a wide range of features and customization.

The Tab P11 Pro has a 11.2 inch OLED screen with 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1536), delivering an exceptional visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. Plus, its 420 nits brightness ensures clear viewing even in bright light conditions.

In terms of storage and memory, this tablet does not disappoint, with 8 GB of RAM and a unit of 256 GB disk, This device offers enough space and speed for all your needs.

As a complement, the Tab P11 Pro is equipped with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, allowing you to capture moments with clarity and detail.

In addition, it has a battery 8000 mAh lithium polymer, which offers great autonomy so you can enjoy your activities for longer. Additional features include a JBL quad speakers for immersive sound, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for a fast and smooth browsing experience, and a variety of ports and slots for added versatility.

With a slim and lightweight design, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is easy to carry and stands out for its elegance.