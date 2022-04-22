If you are looking for a Tablet for the whole family, of good quality, unpretentious and super discounted, Lenovo Tab M10 HD that’s just the thing for you. Its debut on the market took place in 2019 so the number of more than satisfied customers is considerable. To ascertain this, just throw an eye on the reviews in the various most accredited stores.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD: that’s why it’s right for you

I’m talking to you about a tablet that has enjoyed and enjoys some credit from consumers who have bought it and who boast about it performance, audio quality and video quality in addition to the features it is equipped with. It doesn’t happen every day to find a tablet with these features at a decidedly advantageous price which I will tell you about shortly.

But first, I’ll tell you why this is a product that is still on the crest of the wave today. As I announced earlier, it is a tablet for the family, and can be used by children in complete safety. Lenovo Tab M10 HD has in fact been equipped with various features including being able to set it with different levels of useor. Among these you will find the Kids mode thanks to which you can activate the parental control which will allow you to decide which apps can be opened and which not.

Another important function is the technology that protects the eyes, thus making the experience of use or navigation pleasant, without running the risk of irritating the eyes or losing some diopter. An interesting gem is the possibility of using the Facial recognition.

As for the specific techniques, the processor is of excellent quality, in fact I’m talking to you about a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon, ensuring smooth use and navigation. Also good 2GB RAM soldered which guarantees the simultaneous use of multiple applications without compromising the performance of the Lenovo Tab M10 HD and a space of 32 GB that can be upgraded up to 256 GB.

The technical features are:

• Dimensions: 16.8 cm x 24.2 cm x 0.81 cm;

• Weight: 480 g;

• Screen resolution: IPS Full HD 1920 x 1200 pixels;

• Operating system: Android Oreo;

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4GHz & 5GHz;

• RAM: 3 GB;

• ROM: 32 GB (expandable with micro SD up to 256 GB);

• Sensors: facial recognition;

• Audio: 2 front speakers with Dolby Atmos technology;

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa Core, 1.8 GHz;

• Battery life: up to 8 hours of video playback;

• WIFI connectivity: 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac;

• Bluetooth connectivity: bluetooth 4.2;

You can find all this on Amazon at € 139.00 instead of € 179.99 with a saving of 23% equal to € 40.99. hurry up, because no one knows how long this promotion will last!