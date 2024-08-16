The Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen 64GB is a versatile and powerful tablet, designed to offer an excellent multimedia and productivity experience. It is considered by many as an ideal product for the whole family, thanks to its functions and its well-made design. This 2023 tablet, available in offer on Amazonoffers a good balance between performance, features and price, making it ideal for web browsing, watching videos, listening to music and much more.

Lenovo Tab M10 64GB Technical Specifications

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 64GB features a large 10.1-inch IPS display with Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution.which offers sharp images and vivid colors, perfect for watching videos, surfing the Internet and reading. The tablet is equipped with a octa-core processorwhich provides smooth and responsive performance, whether you’re multitasking or playing light games. The Lenovo Tab M10 boasts a generous 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via microSD, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

As for the audio system, the device features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, ensuring an immersive audio experience while watching movies and listening to music.

As for the operating system, it ships with Android 11, but is ready for Android 12 with access to all the latest apps and features of the said OS. Additionally, the Lenovo tablet has Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery that offers up to 10 hours of video playback and 9 hours of web browsing.

Brief History of Lenovo

Lenovo is a global technology leader known for producing a wide range of electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Founded in 1984 in Beijing as “Legend Group Limited and New Technology Developer Incorporated” the company has established itself as one of the world’s leading PC manufacturers and continues to innovate with products that combine cutting-edge technology with functional design.

In 1990, Legend launched its first computer, entering the rapidly growing Chinese market. Success was immediate: the Legend brand quickly became synonymous with quality and innovation in China. Legend then continued to expand, changed its name to Lenovo, and became the largest computer manufacturer in the Chinese market. The company invested heavily in research and development, launching innovative products such as the first adapter card for Chinese keyboards, which made it easier for Chinese users to type with local characters.

The turning point came in 2005, when Lenovo acquired IBM’s PC division, including the popular ThinkPad line of laptops. This move made Lenovo a global player in the computer industry, allowing it to compete with the big names in technology.

In the following years, the company continued to grow, expanding into the smartphone and server markets, and acquiring other companies, such as Motorola Mobility in 2014. Today, Lenovo is one of the world’s leading PC manufacturers, known for the reliability and innovation of its products, with a presence in over 160 countries. Lenovo currently has headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville.

List Price and Offer

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 (64GB) has a list price of 143.99 euros which thanks to the current offer on Amazon, it will be possible to purchase it with a 3% discount, which brings the final price to only 139.99 euros. This discount makes the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen 64GB a very affordable choice for those looking for a reliable and versatile device, without big claims but which has everything necessary to give the user all the necessary functions.