CB Canarias and Lenovo have signed this Wednesday the renewal of their sponsorship agreement for two more seasons. Lenovo, the number one global PC manufacturer, reinforces and extends its confidence in the aurinegro project, which it joined on February 1, 2021.

Lenovo will continue to be the main sponsor of the representative from Tenerife in the Endesa League and in the Basketball Champions League at least until the end of the 2023-24 season. Additionally, as part of this renewal, will provide computers, mainly from its Thinkpad and Yoga family, screens and tablets to CB Canarias.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday morning within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), which is held in Madrid, during an act that was attended by Alberto Ruano, CEO of Lenovo Spain and Portugal; Y Felix Hernandez, aurinegro president. They were both covered by Yaiza Castilla, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands; Peter Martin, president of the Cabildo de Tenerife; Enrique Arriaga, vice president of the insular institution; Y Laura Castro, Island Director of Tourism.

For Félix Hernández, “the renewal of the agreement with Lenovo means great news for the club, because it brings stability essential to consolidate our project and continue growing hand in hand”. “Lenovo’s contribution”, he added, “He has been key to the successes achieved last year.”

“In especially complicated times for reasons known to all,” said Hernández, “The club has achieved the best results in its history and has modernized the different departments of its work organization chart, thanks to the invaluable support of Lenovo, whose technological services and advice have benefited the development and growth of the entity on and off the field”.

“For us”, he concluded, “it is a pride and a privilege to continue to have the support of such a prestigious company within the technology sector, as relevant at an international level as the Lenovo brand”.

For his part, Alberto Ruano assured that when they signed the sponsorship last year, they talked about “a great harmony between both parties” and what did they expect “a long and happy bond”. “This renewal is a wish that has materialized, and this is due to the great work that CB Canarias has done this year, not only on the field, which has even more merit due to the situation.”