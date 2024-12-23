The artificial intelligence It not only improves equipment efficiency, but also adds intelligent functionalities, such as automatic performance adjustment and custom modes for specific tasks. This makes the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition an indispensable tool for creatives and professionals looking to maximize their productivity without compromising style.

The surname revolution 9i

Sustainability and power: Lenovo devices are not only powerful, they are also designed with an ecological commitment.CNCC

For those who need an even higher level of creativity, the Yoga Book 9i (13″, 9) offers a unique design with two 13.3-inch OLED screens. This model is ideal for advanced multitasking, allowing you to work on multiple applications at the same time, create detailed designs or simply enjoy an immersive experience.

With Intel® Core Ultra processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, this device redefines what it means to be productive. Additionally, its sustainable design with recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging reaffirms Lenovo’s commitment to the environment, making this product line a responsible choice.

Solutions for everyone

Design, edit and bring your ideas to reality without compromising your mobility.CNCC

Lenovo doesn’t just offer laptops; Its comprehensive approach ranges from smartphones to cloud solutions, positioning itself as a leader in innovative and sustainable technology. With services like Lenovo Premium Careusers can enjoy 24/7 advanced support and personalized assistance to maximize the life of their devices.

In addition, the commitment to sustainability is reflected in the program Lenovo CO2 Offsetwhich facilitates the compensation of carbon emissions, and in the design of products with recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.

Why choose Lenovo Yoga Slim 7?

He Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 It is not just a laptop, it is a tool that enhances creativity, makes work easier and elevates the technological experience to another level. With a perfect balance between design, performance and sustainability, it is the ideal choice for those looking to achieve their best results, from the pocket to the cloud.

With models like the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition and the Yoga Book 9iLenovo proves that the future of technology is here, ready to transform the way we work, create and live.