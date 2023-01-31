At the Information Systems Europe (ISE 2023) in Barcelona, ​​Lenovo presented the new ThinkSmart View Plus with Microsoft Teams display, a collaboration device equipped with premium audio, video and interactive whiteboard functions. ThinkSmart View Plus is an integrated device with a 27-inch multitouch display and integrated calculation functions for productivity and collaboration. When connected to your PC, ThinkSmart View Plus enables screen sharing to view content and presenters simultaneously. Additionally, the ThinkSmart View Plus can be used in monitor mode when connected to a PC via USB-C.

The device is also equipped with hot desking functions, i.e. it allows you to quickly locate and book available workstations, to make calls, organize ad hoc meetings or access your personal Teams. Once logged in, you can move from the home office to the real office in your working environment. After you log out, your personal information is removed from your device. It includes a soundbar with two 5W speakers and a quad microphone array. The camera is a 4K IRGB with auto-framing and AI-backed security. ThinkSmart View Plus uses a Qualcomm QCS8250 SOC. ThinkSmart View Plus will be available in Europe from mid-2023, prices starting at €2,370.