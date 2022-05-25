The editorial staff of Multiplayer.it participated in the official presentation of the new ones Lenovo Legion 7 and Legion Slim 7, the new models of the gaming line of the multinational global leader in the PC market. Pierpaolo, Alessio, Luca, Francesco and Giordana were not alone, but they were in the company of many fans who came to see the new PCs in action, to chat with us, but also to challenge Valorant the champions of the Gozen team.

The presentation took place on Saturday 21 May at the Lenovo Space, a multifunctional space that the multinational has opened in Corso Matteotti 10, in Milan. The event was open to everyone, but it was necessary to register in order to challenge the Gozen champions and to interact with us.

It was an afternoon of games and fun and it could only be like this, given the presence of Alessio, Francesco and Pierpaolo, the stars of the Short Circuit, but also that of Luca and Giordana, a permanent presence of our Twitch broadcasts.

The protagonists of the day were however the PCs Lenovo Legion Gen 7. This is the evolution of Lenovo’s award-winning gaming line, equipped with a 16:10 format screen that this time goes up to 16 inches diagonally.

PCs Legion 7i they will be equipped with the 12th generation Intel mobile series Core i7-12800HX and Core i9-12900HX CPUs, while the “smooth” Legion 7 will have an AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPU, more precisely either a Ryzen 7 6800H or a Ryzen 9 6900HX.

In combination with Intel CPUs, RTX 3070 Ti (8 GB GDDR6) Max-Q or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16 GB GDDR6) Max-Q will be mounted. In combination with AMD CPUs, a Radeon RX 6700M (10 GB GDDR6) or a Radeon RX 6850M XT (12 GB GDDR6) will be mounted.

Similar speech for the versions Legion Slim 7. The “smooth” versions can equip Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX with Radeon RX 6600S (4 GB GDDR6) or AMD Radeon RX 6800S (8 GB GDDR6), the Slim 7i versions are equipped with Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900HX in combination with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4 GB GDDR6) Max-Q, RTX 3060 (6 GB GDDR6) Max-Q and RTX 3070 (8 GB GDDR6) Max-Q .