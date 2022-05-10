Lenovo presented the new generation of gaming laptopmore stylish and powerful than ever: laptops Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16 “, 7), and thin & light Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and 7i (16 “, 7).

At the pinnacle of gaming performance, the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are currently the most powerful gaming laptops on the market. In addition, the 16 “QHD gaming category is enriched with the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7, the thinner and lighter new generation laptops, now available with 16:10 format displays to satisfy both gaming and work sessions. . The new Lenovo Legion 7 series exceeds all expectations by introducing a number of innovations to balance the new needs of gamers and professional gamers. These new devices not only have the largest capacity battery in the 16-inch gaming laptop market1, but they are also the first 16-inch laptops to feature an FHD3 webcam to further enhance streaming sessions, and are the first gaming laptops to 16 inch with WQXGA (2560×1600) 4. These Windows 11 laptops with a minimal design, long battery life and extremely quiet AI-optimized thermal system, are designed for maximum performance even on the move.

“Lenovo Legion has always represented the highest performance in the gaming sector, combining the personal and professional spheres of gamers, these PCs adapt wherever you go, whether it is a tournament in a stadium, at school, in a meeting room” , said Ouyang Jun, vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “More stylish and more powerful than ever, the seventh generation of Lenovo Legion laptops are built to push the boundaries and deliver a smarter gaming experience at peak performance.”

Lenovo Legion 7i and 7: maximum performance

As the world’s most powerful 16 ”gaming laptops, 1 Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16”, 7) are designed for maximum performance during gaming sessions. Among the new design elements of these particularly elegant and sporty laptops are the hinge and the I / O control. Made of aluminum and magnesium, metals used in aerospace grade within a unibody design, the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 laptops feature a slim and minimal CNC metal casing that accentuates the PC’s incredible power. Ambient RGB lighting with keyboard and trim effects is synchronized to the content displayed on the screen.

Improvements also for the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with curved keys for deeper typing than the previous generation. The new WASD Force Sensor Technology feature with optional interchangeable keys5 allows players to speed up the pace during gaming sessions simply by increasing the pressure.

Inside the sleek chassis, pure power hides. Visually thinner than the previous generation at just 19mm thick, Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 combine cutting-edge design with the latest graphics cards, processors, and storage in a 2.5kg chassis. These powerful machines also offer great autonomy, thanks to a 99.99Whr battery – more capacity available on the market for a 16 ”gaming laptop 1 – with fast charging via USB Type-C up to 135Whr.6

As the world’s first gaming laptop with a 16-inch WQXGA display4, Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are available in a higher 16:10 aspect ratio and with maximum brightness up to 1250nit, full coverage of the DCI-P3 calibrated color space. High Dynamic Range and TÜV Eyesafe certified. 8 Gamers can choose three panel options with variable refresh rates up to 240Hz (standard 165Hz) for everyday use, smoother gameplay sessions for e-Sports where every frame counts, and cinematic viewing quality with incredible color accuracy. The new Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 7 laptops are also equipped with Tobii Horizon software, which offers a more immersive gaming experience, and Tobii Aware, which uses intelligent sensor technology to improve the safety, privacy and well-being of the ‘user.

Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are equipped with up to 12th generation Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU (up to 175W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT mobile graphics, DDR5 memory and PCIe SSD Gen 49 storage all optimized for maximum performance thanks to Lenovo Legion AI Engine 2.0. This artificial intelligence application is able to predict the fan curve, and balance the output of GPU and CPU resources in real time according to the type of game to provide the best performance. Calibration via AI also intelligently boosts the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 thermal system to cool the GPU and CPU, while the laptop’s vapor chamber technology pushes the boundaries of what is possible for a gaming laptop by achieving GPU performance. desktop-grade, with up to 115W heat capacity without throttling. The thermals also include a 67% reduction in fan blades compared to the previous generation by improving airflow, a thermal compound coating for faster heat transfer, a larger surface area and vents under the keyboard.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7: the freedom to create new worlds

As the thinnest and lightest 16-inch Lenovo Legion gaming laptop on the market, the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16 “, 7) are designed for maximum power during gaming sessions and content creation with a design particularly refined and minimal. Available in Storm and Onyx Gray10 colors, the metal cladding structure with CNC machining is light (2kg) and slim (16mm), thanks to the unibody case made of aerospace grade metals, aluminum and magnesium. Thanks to the high quality of the design, they adapt to any environment, from a co-working space to an e-Sports tournament, always occupying the same space as a 15-inch laptop.

The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop series offers greater freedom of movement, while maintaining the highest levels of power and performance thanks to the 12th generation Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. Users won’t have to worry about carrying different adapters with them while on the go thanks to improvements to the I / O dashboard with HDMI 2.1 input, and incredible 99.99Whr battery capacity with USB Type-C fast charging up to 135Whr6.

The large 16 “display allows gamers to enter new worlds with incredibly high definition brilliant colors and shadows, software support for color calibration, wide dynamic range, and color accuracy up to DCI P3 – without ever straining the eyes. , TÜV Rheinland Gold Label certified.8 Compared to the previous generation, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 has expanded the active area ratio of the 16 “WQXGA displays from 86% to 93%, with 16:10 aspect ratio for even more immersive viewing . Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is available in three panel options10 with stunning variable refresh rates up to 240Hz (standard 165Hz) and optional Mini-LED. 7

Inside this elegant chassis, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 are equipped with artificial intelligence applications in the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 thermal management system and with Lenovo Legion AI Engine 2.0 to balance the output of GPU and CPU resources for even performance. best. Laptops are also equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU (up to 100W TGP enhanced) or AMD Radeon RX 6800S mobile graphics, with DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4.9 SSD storage

The seventh generation brings with it improvements to the thermal system, including: increase in size by 29%; 31% more vanes in the liquid crystal polymer fans, which are also 40% thinner, and thanks to a dual fan system they spin at a speed of 100rpm; added a copper heatsink specific for VRAM GPU; as well as a thermal compound coating to further enhance the effectiveness of the heat sink. Additionally, Lenovo’s engineers have implemented an under-key air intake system with over 1,172 vents, where each key features a 1.3mm soft landing system for more precise and faster typing. Overall, these design and engineering improvements combine to bring fan noise to less than 30 decibels in Stealth mode, which roughly corresponds to the sound of a whisper.

A specific application for the gaming world is available on all Lenovo Legion PCs to further simplify the gaming experience. Lenovo Legion Arena is a gaming platform that groups all the titles managed on a PC by the user within a single hub, links to the most used platforms and online stores, all manageable from a single center for an even better gaming experience and simple.

Prices and availability for the Italian market

Legion 7i (16 “, 7) with Intel Core processor will be available starting at € 3,199.00.

Legion 7 (16 “, 7) AMD Advantage Edition with AMD Ryzen processor will be available starting at € 2799.00

Legion Slim 7i (16 “, 7) with Intel Core processor will be available starting at € 2199.00

Legion Slim 7 (16 “, 7) AMD Advantage Edition is not currently foreseen for the Italian market.

The availability of the new Legion PCs for the Italian market is expected by the summer on Lenovo.com/it, Spazio Lenovo and in the best retail chains.