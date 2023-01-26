Lenovo it is a company that you will surely know, as in the technological field it has managed to distinguish itself and give a hard time to the competition, earning a solid slice of trusted users. Today we’re here to tell you about a nice slew of novelties presented during the FETC 2023!

The FETC 2023, better known as the Future of Education Technology Conference, is a recurring event held in New Orleans where the best companies in the sector together with education and teaching experts have the opportunity to discuss the future of learning, also presenting a series of innovative tools aimed at improvement of the school system offering high-level digital teaching.

This year Lenovo had the opportunity to announce a series of hardware and software products dedicated to learning during the event, including very interesting new laptops. But let’s start with services and software.

We find for example Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service, aimed at educational institutions of all levels who wish to keep up and always have new and updated products, Accidental Damage Protection for non-warranty damage, updates to Lenovo VR Classroom which is not nothing more than a learning project through virtual reality, and so much more. The Lenovo CO2 Offset program cannot be missing, a program that aims to reduce and compensate CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

In short, with the software and initiatives we certainly cannot be disappointed, but even the new devices are no joke and below is a list of Lenovo presentations with the main specifications:

Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4: 11.6-inch anti-glare display, weight of 1.25 kg

MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip, octa core with maximum frequency of 2 GHz

4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage

Wi-Fi 6 with optional 4G

HD webcams

resistance: keyboard with reinforced keycaps, doors and hinges

Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4: 11.6-inch IPS touch LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass, optional stylus with case

chips from MediaTek Kompanio 520

360 degree movement hinge and rubber bumper for added protection

HD webcam and optional 5 MP world-facing camera

Wifi 6

​Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4: 12.2-inch 16:10 IPS touch LCD with WUXGA resolution suitable for adult teachers and students, with Gorilla Glass and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification support for Pencil Touch, optional active stylus with case

Intel N100 or N200 processor

up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage

Wi-Fi 6 or 6E with optional 4G

HD webcam with optional Full HD and optional external 5MP camera

Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 3: 14-inch display with aluminum top cover and 82% screen-to-body ratio

Intel Processor N200 or Intel Core i3-N305 processor

up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of SSD storage

WiFi 6 or 6E

HD webcam with optional Full HD.

