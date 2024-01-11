Lenovo's presence at CES 2024 in Las Vegas was full of announcements, with many new features for the new Yoga, ThinkCentre and Legion lines.

Also Lenovo she introduced herself to the CES 2024 with many products, well over 40 devices and solutions designed and based on artificial intelligence, the great protagonist of the Las Vegas event. The products of greatest interest and which have managed to capture attention are undoubtedly the new desktop PCs, and the entire new line of Lenovo Yoga, ThinkBook And ThinkPad and of course the products Legion which are particularly close to our hearts. So let's find out which devices will soon arrive on the market this year, all under the banner, as declared by Lenovo, of the motto “AI for All”.

Lenovo Yoga The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 was unveiled during CES 2024 Let's start with consumer devices, a whole new range of laptops Yoga AI, products so versatile that they are able to work in many contexts, from gaming to business use. The new Lenovo Yoga laptops all have Windows 11 operating systems and new software designed for artists and anyone who wants to make the most of generative artificial intelligence. We're talking about Lenovo Yoga Creator Zonewhich generates images and transforms drafts or texts into images, codes or complex configurations. Next generation laptops are the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1, the latter of which comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and its case. The aforementioned laptops are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, which integrate with the Lenovo AI Core Chip to expand and highlight all the innovations in the AI ​​field. In the case of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i there is Lenovo X Power, a solution capable of optimizing performance and improving creative activities such as 3D rendering. The Yoga Pro 9i will be available starting in April with a starting price of €1499 while the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is expected in March 2024 from €1,399. See also Trek to Yomi - Review The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is the only one without a set release date and price Rounding out the Lenovo Yoga family are four more new laptops. As for portability, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i It is a thin and light premium laptop that is Intel Evo certified and features Intel Core Ultra processors and a WUXGA OLED screen. For those looking for devices capable of giving vent to their creativity without limits, there are the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i and the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7configurable laptops with Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen processors (up to version 7 8845HS) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs up to 4050. The Yoga Pro 7i will arrive on the market in January this year starting from €999 while the Yoga Pro 7 will arrive a month later at the starting price of €899. At the moment there is no release date and price for the Slim 7i version. Also in the Yoga family we find the successor to the world's first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. The upgrade received lies in the new Intel Core Ultra processors, a 2.8K PureSight OLED display and a rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. Also designed to assist users in their creative processes, this device has many dedicated software, including the Smart Launcher for grouping commonly used apps. The Yoga Book 9i is expected in March 2024 from €2,199. The new generation Lenovo Yoga Books complete the family Finally, convertibles complete the offer Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch And Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch that give on-the-go authors quick access to tools that complement their creativity. The latest device in the family is a tablet, more precisely the Lenovo Tab M11, available now at €229 in the WiFi version and €269 in the LTE version, an ideal product for students, cinema enthusiasts and scratch artists. Thanks to the Lenovo Tab Pen, users will be able to enjoy an uncompromising writing, drawing and sketching experience; The tablet is preloaded with premium software that enhances its usability: Nebo for converting handwriting to text, MyScript Calculator 2 for solving equations and functions in real time, and WPS Office for easily viewing and editing documents. The 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is expected in March 2024 from €799 while the 14-inch version will have a price of €899. See also They find 40 human skulls in an apartment | Atomix

Lenovo ThinkBook laptop and ThinkCentre desktop Lots of news also for the ThinkBook and ThinkCentre lines New products certainly couldn't be missing from Lenovo's presentation ThinkBook and desktops ThinkCentre, devices with innovative features and obviously with many improvements in the field of artificial intelligence. The new one ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid it is a flexible hybrid solution with a basic laptop and tablet system that can work independently or together and easily switch between laptop and tablet; this mix allows you to alternate use with Windows and Android. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 will be available in September 2024 and there is no launch price yet. The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 instead, it is a powerful Intel Evo certified laptop with very high performance in terms of battery life, integrates a dedicated Copilot button and is the first zero carbon emission tablet. The ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+ It's an extremely versatile laptop with a 14.5-inch 3K display and includes a Graphics Extension (TGX) port that supports the new ThinkBook Graphics Extension dock that enhances PC power management with AI. The latest portable device presented is the ThinkBook 16p Gen 5, a powerful yet elegant product that integrates support for Magic Bay Studio with 4K cameras and integrated speakers.

Finally, we would like to highlight the arrival of the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 all-in-one desktop which will be available in 24 and 27 inch formats. See also Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku is not dead, he lives on in this beautiful illustration Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available from mid-March 2024, with an expected starting price of €1199 while the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 Gen 5 and neo 50a 27 Gen 5 they will be available starting from April 2024, with expected starting prices of respectively €599 And €629.