This means that when the solar yoga pc is closed on a desk, it can charge itself without the need for cables. It can be recharged with environmental light, although you will get better results with natural light. Lenovo explains that its technology “Back Contact Cell” displaces the assembly supports and grilles of the solar panel to the back, which maximizes the absorption of light.

This is also combined with the dynamic solar monitoring system, which supposedly measures the current and voltage of solar panels to prioritize solar energy to the system. Twenty minutes in the sun will provide you with up to an hour of video playback, and can even generate some energy with little light, keeping the battery when the PC is inactive. It is not the first model of the world that uses solar energy, that would be the Samsung NC215s of 2011but Lenovo’s PC Yoga PC yoga has a thickness of 15 millimeters, the company calls it “the first ultradelgated PC of the world fed by solar energy.”

Various screens in the same laptop

Finally, we arrive at the Lenovo accessories, which take advantage of the company’s Magic Bay modular ecosystem, which currently exists for the laptop Thinkbook. At present, several can be connected Gadgetslike one Webcam or a 4G access point, to the Magic Bay, located in the upper central part of the cover of the laptop.

However, new accessories consist of adding more screens. There is the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept, which adds two LCD 2.8k 120-Hz screens 13.3 inches to the sides of the main screen of the Thinkbook. A support in the back guarantees that the weight of the accessory does not pull the screen to the other side. This concept is not new: portable monitors that have been coupled to the computer for a long time, although their popularity has recently shot. He Display De Lenovo folds to be thin when you keep it.

Lenovo Magic Bay Dual Display, a laptop keyboard with three screens that connect horizontally. Photography: Julian Chokkattu

There is also the Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept, a much smaller 8 -inch screen designed to place a messaging application or quickly access productivity tools. It is a tiny accessory, and perhaps much more practical for frequent travelers: you will prevent your seat partner from being bound for invading their personal space.

Lenovo made other ads in the MWC, such as his new Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 model, one of his lighter options, with only 0.933 kilograms. I had it in my hand and did not give me the feeling of being holding a laptop. The company also states that its new PC of the T series, including the Thinkpad T14 and T16 2 in 1, are more repairable than ever thanks to its replaceable batteries.

Article originally published in Wired. Adapted by Alondra Flores.