If you are looking for a tablet that is useful for school, work or even for video games, the Lenovo M9 tablet with 4GB of RAM64GB storage, Android 12 operating system, TÜV eye protection certification, 9-inch HD display, 8-core MediaTEK Helio G80 processor is in SALE on Amazon Mexico with a 35% DISCOUNT above the usual list price of $3,999 pesos so it is at an offer cost of $2,599 Mexican pesos. The Lenovo Tab M9 tablet, which also includes a case, can be purchased with the special price in cash payment with a participating credit or debit card, which also allows you to pay it in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments. The product also includes a 24-month purchase option with a financing cost that is explained later. Below are the characteristics of the tablet that has a $1,400 peso discount.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 31, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

What are the features of the Lenovo M9 4GB+64GB tablet with discounted case on Amazon Mexico.

– Model M9.

– Silver color (gray).

– 4G RAM memory and 64GB internal storage.

– 9-inch HD screen of 1340 x 800 pixels.

– DDR3 SDRAM memory.

– Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

– Android 12 operating system.

– Security system.

– MediaTek Helio G80 eight-core gaming processor.

– Two dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

– Immersive reading mode with TÜV certified eye protection.





What payment methods does the Lenovo M9 64GB tablet have on Amazon Mexico?

In Amazon Mexico the Lenovo M9 tablet with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with gift case is with a sale price at $2,599 Mexican pesos after having a reduction in its list price of $3,999 pesos, that is, 35% less. The Android 12 tablet can be purchased at up to 12 months without interest with participating debit and credit cards or 24 with an additional cost for financing depending on the term of your choice.

Monthly charges without interest are in 3 terms with a monthly payment of $866.33 pesos each, giving a total of $2,599 pesos; At 6 months you will have to pay $433.16 pesos each month, giving the same total as at 3 MSI; At 9 months you must give $288.77 pesos monthly with the same total as the previous ones; and at 12 MSI the payment per month is $216.58 pesos, keeping the promotion price the same. In the case of payment with 18-month financing, you will have a monthly payment of $188.42 pesos, which brings the total to be covered to $3,391.70 pesos; while at 24 months with financing each month it will give $143.81 pesos and you will pay a total of $3,451.47 pesos for the tablet.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.