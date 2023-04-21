Finally in Italy the former become accessible Lenovo LegionChip-equipped PCs Lenovo Legion LA AI, are among the most performing to which a gamer can aspire. The names that we will see arriving in Italy are Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16” and 8 inches), Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16” and 8 inches), Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16” and 8 inches) and Lenovo Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16” and 8 inches).

As previously mentioned, the great added value of these PCs lies in the chip they are equipped with, LenovoArtificial Intelligence (LA) is an exclusive chip which, through the use of Lenovo AI Engine+supports and dynamically adjusts the thermal management of Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 optimizing the cooling system and reducing background noise. In addition, Lenovo AI Engine + improves system performance and autonomously monitors the game framerate thanks to a machine learning algorithm.

Moreover, the Lenovo Legion are also equipped with a gearless sensor that detects head movements called Tobi Horizon and software Tobii Aware. All the aforementioned Lenovo Legion are currently available on the official website of Lenovo and from June it will also be possible to buy them in the main retail chains with various guarantees.