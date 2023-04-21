Lenovo Legion brings the first generation of Gaming PCs with dedicated AI chip: Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) technology controls the Lenovo AI Engine+, which enables higher frame rates in the latest triple-A games.

Lenovo LA AI therefore arises as the big news of 2023 for the company: we are talking about the first artificial intelligence chip in the world on a gaming laptop, integrated on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16″, 8) and Lenovo Legion laptops Pro 5 and 5i (16″, 8), Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16″, 8), Lenovo Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16″, 8).

As mentioned, dedicated AI chips with Lenovo AI Engine+ can dynamically adapt the thermal performance of Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 and optimize cooling while maintaining maximum power with minimum noise.

The chip takes advantage of themachine learning of software, distributed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor FPS during game sessions and dynamically adjust to achieve maximum performance.

Lenovo Legion with AI chip

Offering up to 15% higher TDP, this combination of chips and machine learning software allows Legion series laptops to deliver higher performance compared to previous generations.

Lenovo Legion laptops are also equipped with Tobi Horizona gearless head-tracking sensor that gives gamers an extra level of immersion when playing their favorite games, plus Tobii Aware software.

“Thanks to the feedback from the gamer community and the continuous research and development of new solutions, we have shown how our gaming PCs can be more performing thanks to AI-enhanced machine learning”, said Federico Carozzi, Director of Product Management of Lenovo in Italy.

“The combination of AI Engine+ and the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence chip will bring further improvements in performance, power consumption and overall user experience management, without Legion fans having to fiddle with PC settings.”





Lenovo Legion R45w-30

Lenovo Legion also unveiled two new gaming monitors that offer an ultrawide and immersive view: Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 And Lenovo Legion R45w-30, suitable for both work and play thanks to Lenovo’s PIP/PBP, KVM and True Split functions, which allow you to split the display into two independent monitors with a single input cable. Additionally, a built-in 2.5G RJ45 input on both monitors ensures a faster and more stable connection while gaming. The displays are compatible with Lenovo’s Artery software which gives gamers the ability to customize the displays to their liking.

Introduced in March, the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 is a 34-inch ultra-wide WQHD curved DisplayHDR 1000 mini-LED monitor that delivers realistic contrast between dark and bright areas. With 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 10-bit color depth, and Delta E<2 color accuracy, the Y34wz-30 creates an almost lifelike visual experience. The 180Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and 1ms MPRT response time ensure unrivaled smooth gameplay. The Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 supports up to 140W of power over USB-C, allowing you to power laptops or other devices, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub to support different connections.

The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 is a gaming monitor from Lenovo that has a large screen of 44.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 32:9. This monitor is ideal for gamers and creators who want more screen real estate to enjoy both games and projects. The monitor has high color quality, with 120% sRGB and 115% DCI-P3, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Additionally, the monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate that can go up to 170Hz when overclocked, offering greater smoothness and immersion in games.

The monitor also has a 1ms MPRT response time which makes fast games feel more natural and lag-free. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and New Adaptive Sync which eliminate screen tearing and optimize HDR, creating an immersive gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 also has a USB-C gen 2 port with 75W of intelligent power, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and a USB hub and audio ports to connect any accessories.

Prices and availability