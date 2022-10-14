Having a gaming laptop often means having a Heavy PC, which almost completely loses the convenience of portability in favor of power, sometimes accompanied by a short-lived battery and without having all those advantages that a gaming desktop could give. Yet in 2022 it is not impossible to think that a laptop can be defined as such, without skimping on power. The new is its ultimate expression Lenovo Legion Slim 7iwhich plays everything on that key word that highlights its lightness and comfort.

Let’s go together to find out then this Lenovo Legion Slim 7iwhich we have thoroughly tested and which we will tell you in this review.

Design

We talked about a light and slim aestheticand if our words are not effective, then we leave you the numbers: 2 kilograms on average in weight, for a size of 35.7cm x 25.6cm x 1.7cm. Exactly, it is thickness under 2 centimeters it is something that on a gaming laptop becomes almost impossible, yet here we are.

The overall weight of this laptop is just right his greatest weapon: obviously you can’t compare it to ultralight laptops, but it must be said that walking around with this in your backpack will not be one of Hercules’ labors. And to think that you are carrying inside a notebook with a 3060but we’ll talk about this shortly.

In aesthetic termsbeing a sort of gaming notebook that wants to hide under the guise of a classic laptop, the colors available are light gray and dark gray, but otherwise the backlight and the branding logo on the back have a more modern and captivating look. , thus finding one’s own truth in the middle.

Although the lack of weird lights and colored RGB may not let the eye fall on the intrinsic power of this notebook, the air intakes are quite another thing: even if not too marked (thanks to a really maniacal optimization), there are many slits located at the rear and sideways, and pushing the PC at high frequencies you can hear the cooling system working.

Input & Output

Speaking of the rear, on that area we will find most of the ports: to make the front thin, Lenovo has decided to place almost everything on the back. We then have 3 USB-A ports and an HDMI port in the rear area, while on the side we find 2 USB-C ports (one of which is Thunderbolt 4), an SD reader, a physical switch to close the webcam and an input / output of 3, 5 mm. In short, we have more ports on this slim notebook than on those laptops that show much larger chassis; all this evidently shows how the study of design has been well thought out.

A Harman audio system which succeeds in its own, although it is not as powerful as a home system, which is why we suggest the use of a headset in case the sound serves you a lot in your experience. However, do not disdain to use this audio system for a film or a TV series, since, however, as mentioned, it is very good.

Speaking of the keyboard, it is almost miraculous that such a small laptop can still have a numeric keypad, great if you work in terms of programming or if you need to access numbers often. The key travel is excellent, and the fluidity with which you will be able to type will be remarkable, even if you will not find a mechanic in front of it (as some gaming notebooks have). Finally, the customizable backlighting is excellent, which will allow you to customize the keyboard as you prefer.

The choice to put the trackpad then centered with the keyboard (but off-center in comparison to the PC body) so as to make it comfortable to reach while typing (even if the wrists may find fatigue in the long run since on the left side you will find the edge of the notebook a bit annoying when you type them rest).

Performance

In terms of battery, the notebook has one from 71 Whnot too long-lasting if you play something heavy, but with a fast recharge capable of reaching 50% in half an hour.

To accompany the whole there is one 16 inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, a frequency of 165 Hz and a ratio of 16:10, great for gaming, watching movies and working. A processor takes care of everything Intel i7-12700H and a video card Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060which together do an excellent job on most of the games.

Obviously, don’t expect the highest quality on high-end games (like a call of Duty or a Cyberpunk 2077), but for titles like League of Legends and Valorant you can easily reach FPS above 100 with the graphics settings at maximum. For the rest, just play a little on the setting and you can still have it 120 FPS granitic. Regardless, expect the heat to increase a lot when you push this little war machine, as the small size still leads to a higher location of the hot spots (but don’t worry, everything is normal).

Review Lenovo Legion Slim 7i 9.5Final vote The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i notebook is a living compromise: if on the one hand it tries to keep the dimensions small and avoid becoming a ton of laptop, on the other obviously it has to skimp a bit on ventilation spaces and battery life. Still, the savings on the latter two are much lower in value than the convenience of being able to have all this power in less than 2kg of notebooks. In short, if you are looking for a powerful and light gaming laptop, you have the right choice in front of your eyes, but also if you want a performing work laptop, or if you want to change your notebook and invest a little (given the price), this Legion Slim 7i could be for you. Of course, having tried a similar product, it will be difficult to go back to carrying those giant old-fashioned notebooks around (to the delight of our back).