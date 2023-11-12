Lenovo recently released the new one Legion R45w-30a cutting-edge ultra-wide curved display in the size of well 44.5 inches. Will this new monitor be able to compete with other screens on the market? After testing it we can give you an answer to this question: let’s find out together in this review of the Lenovo Legion R45w-30.

Technical features

The Legion R45w-30 features a VA panel with curvature 1500 Rwhich allows it to reach an extraordinary resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels (DQHD, 32:9 format) with enormous brightness, with a peak of 500 cd/m² and a maximum refresh rate of 170Hz.

Adding even more weight to this monitor is the certification DisplayHDR 400a contrast ratio of 3000:1, with a time of 4 ms response. The color depth is 8 bit and the energy consumption (not to be underestimated for monitors of this size) is 34 watts.

From the technical data sheet you can read that the Legion R45w-30 has a 99% RGB coverage he was born in 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and we can say after our tests that we are really there. The sector audio of the monitor is made up of integrated speakers, with a power of 3 watts each, which are not the best but are certainly functional.

Talking about connectivity, the monitor has it well two HDMI 2.1 inputsa DisplayPort 1.4a USB 3.2 (Gen1) hub, an RJ-45 socket with a speed of 2.5Gbit and also has a headphone output.

Performance at the highest level

When you are looking for monitors of this size and shape, you are most likely passionate about video games, and for this reason Lenovo decided to produce the Legion R45w-30. The Chinese company has decided to enter the world of gaming, and is slowly making progress on a technical level.

Without a doubt the Legion R45-30w delivers a linear gaming experiencewithout any tears, with a support FreeSync Premium Pro. Among the various features we find a ClearMR-7000 certification, which offers a picture-in-picture mode (an image is shown in the chosen angle) and a picture-by-picture mode (side by side). Finally, it is also equipped with a KVM switch and a USB-C docking station really very useful, especially these days.

The Legion’s performance is truly ultra-wide, ensuring incredible immersion for all gamers. Many modern games are designed with the ability to make the most of these monitors, but car racing games currently still have a slight advantage.

With the curved screen we will have the impression of being surrounded by the atmosphere, and therefore even adventure titles or those with breathtaking settings perform much better, greatly enriching the gaming experience. Don’t underestimate the possibility of exploiting one wider visibilitybecause that is the competitive advantage of this type of screen.

Definitely these monitors they are not designed to be 100% functional on consolesbecause unfortunately you will face games with large black bars on the sides, but fortunately i PC (better if medium-high range and above) manage to overcome this barrier and let you enjoy it to the fullest the Legion R45w-30.

The real gem of this monitor is that it can also be easily used for work situations Workespecially to view multiple applications on the same screen at the same time.

The only disadvantage of such a large screen, in general, is that the standard operating system commands are not designed for this type of display and therefore it is more difficult to manage the standard size of the windows. But in this Lenovo was really greatbecause he came up with a solution called True Split. This solution causes your computer’s operating system read two virtual screensso you can manage them just like the classic workstation with two monitors.

It must be said that by using it without True Split, you can easily decide to play using 2/3 of the monitor and leave the last part for further collateral activities.

The last strong point

The Legion R45w-30 screen is certainly not a featherweight, 8.3 kg without the standyou will really need a desk and “important” space to be able to install it.

The really nice thing, however, is that to get this large screen you will currently have to shell out “only” €799 (from the official Lenovo website). The price is highly competitive for a monitor of this size, where it can even reach a price of €1500. Therefore the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 monitor is to be considered a best-buy.