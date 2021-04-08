Lenovo Legion presented this Thursday the second edition of its phone focused on video games, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, which brings improvements over the previous model as its eight button control fast response, dual fan cooling system, dual fast charging and a larger screen.

This new cell phone for video game fans of the Chinese company was presented as the first in the segment with a active cooling system with a double turbofan.

This assumes that it is equipped with a system of two waterproof fans on the sides they only emit 27 dB of noise and cool an area of ​​62,573.58mm square.

This is supported by copper tunnels and supports, a larger vapor chamber (4,730mm square) and four graphite heating pads, causing the thermal performance improve 30 percent and that the temperature difference between the air entering and the one leaving is 22 degrees.

A cell phone with buttons

The smartphone incorporates a system Octa-Trigger based on console joysticks in which the user can reach their eight touch buttons simultaneously.

For this, the Legion Phone Duel 2 has a design of four ultrasonic buttons at the top with a response time of 10 milliseconds, two capacitive at the back with a time of 75 ms and two on-screen buttons with 45 ms response.

The higher speed at the controls entails a best response time compared to the previous model. According to the director of Legion’s mobile gaming business unit, Brian Tang, this offers users “more chances to win.”

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has four ultrasonic bottles on the top.

This design allows for a 40 percent increase in efficiency of finger movement, since you do not have to move to reach any button and these can be touched simultaneously and not in sequence, as is usually the case.

Also, the function of the eight buttons can be change individually, with options such as press, press harder, press multiple buttons at the same time and slide until you reach more than 200 configurations possible.

Its dual-design ATA 2.0 system prevents hands overheat of the user, keeping the heat in the CPU, placed in the central zone of the terminal. This arrangement is intended for an “immersive gaming experience”, with a 14XNTC sensor with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to adjust the temperature.

The rest of the features

The drums it is also dual, with a USB Type-C charging port and 90W fast charging, requiring 17 minutes to get to 82 percent (4,500 mAh) and half an hour for 100% (5,500 mAh). In addition, tests have shown that after 1,200 full charge cycles the terminal can offer 85 percent of its maximum capacity.

Battery tests at a load of 5,500 mAh have indicated that the device offers eight hours of continuous play in League of Legends: Wild Rift and 7.3 to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, as well as browsing 12.6 hours on TikTok, 13.8 hours on Google Chrome and watching 19.5 hours on YouTube.

The phone has advanced 2.0 architecture technology designed, like the original, to be used in landscape orientation, with a removable front camera placed on the side (when playing it is on top).

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

The AMOLED screen is somewhat larger than the previous model, at 6.92 inches with FHD + resolution, 720Hz sampling rate, and a 144Hz refresh rate so that the games look more real. To all this I add HDR10 + automatic, 1300nits of brightness and response time of 3.8ms.

On the back is the logo, which has lighting Changeable RGB.

Two front speakers define Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 sound, along with a gaming-grade woofer with up to 0.7mm width and a large resonance chamber equivalent to dual 1.6-cubic-centimeter speakers.

It also has three microphones (one main top, one side and one bottom) and one rear, which include noise cancellation through AI that improves the results of the previous model.

The phone has a rear camera with two 64 and 16 megapixel sensors, one of them 120º ultra wide angle lens and the other 82º wide angle lens.

Your recordings can be of 8K quality with HDR 10, and in slow motion up to 240 fps. A night mode, 10x zoom, audio zoom and an anti-shake mode complete its features.

The frontal camera It is 44 megapixels, has automatic focus, 84 degree wide angle, 4K recordings, background removal, low light mode, anti shake mode, 240 fps slow motion videos and the possibility of creating a virtual avatar, as well as the option to do one-button streaming on YouTube and Twitch.

In addition, they introduce Legion Realm, which they define as “something similar” to a social network where you can make friends, share content and where users can see content and updates on video games.

The terminal uses a chip Snapdragon 888 5G, Qualcomm’s highest-end, which improves rendering speed and performance by 35 percent, does 26 billion AI computations every second, and improves efficiency by 25 percent.

Includes 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity faster, and a Dual HaptiX vibration system on both sides with a reaction time of 5ms. This vibration will be able to make use of the optimized software SDK, TGPA and, in the future, Rich tap to engage with each one according to the type of video game.

Price and availability

Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available in mid-May in two models, one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for 799 euros and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for 1187 dollars at the exchange of the day.

While Lenovo I do not discard that this model is marketed in Argentina, according to what he told Clarion From a company source, the first version of the Legion Phone Duel that was a resounding success in Asia never made it to the country.

SL