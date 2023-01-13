Gaming fans know that one of the most important aspects of a good gaming experience has to do with the quality of the devices. And among these, the most important is the computer.

Among the best models we can find, the Lenovo laptop Legion of Series 7 is among the most important. An excellent model, from the HDD even the keyboard, which we cannot miss. However, we may not know the reasons for this.

Therefore, below we stop at the main aspects of one of the best lenovo laptops specially designed for gamers.

5 keys to the Lenovo Legion laptop

1. Design

We start with an aspect that may seem minor, but it is far from it: we refer to the design. Something Lenovo has invested time and know-how in, offering a refined aluminum chassis with a high-quality finish.

This section is enough to pay the Lenovo laptop price of this line without problems. In addition, we can combine it with a external hard drive of the brand so that we have everything with the same design.

2. Processor

Although an aesthetic and modern design or a HDD with great capacity, if our Lenovo laptop model it does not perform well. Luckily, this is something the brand has put all its energy into.

To satisfy the most demanding gamers, Lenovo incorporates 10th generation Intel Core HK Series processors in this laptop model. A chip that will really make a difference when we are playing.

3. Visual section

Then, the visual section is another of the pillars of the best gamer experience and in this the Lenovo Legion of the 7 Series does not disappoint either. For starters, they have NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards.

This is a guarantee of the best images, which will also be seen optimally thanks to the thin-frame screens with FullHD resolution of 1920 x 1080. A quality that will make us want to pay the price. price of a huge hard drive and install the best games.

4. Sound

Another key aspect when playing video games has to do with sound, something in which Lenovo laptop stands out again. It has smart amplifiers and a Dolby Atmos speaker system.

An audio technology to fill our HDD with the most amazing games and enjoy the best immersive experience.

5. Lenovo Laptop BoostStation

Finally, if we have invested in this laptop with a 1TB hard drive In order not to run out of space, we can invest a little more and get the Lenovo Legion BoostStation. We are talking about a wonderful all-round enhancer.

With this, we will be able to improve the graphics of our games, expand the storage and allow a greater connection of peripherals. A key accessory to get the best gaming experience.

After this review of the wonderful lenovo laptop computer Legion of Series 7, we only have to think about which games we will exploit its full potential.