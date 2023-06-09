Lenovo Legion and PG Esports have announced the renewal of the partnerships to bring the entire Lenovo Legion ecosystem to the Italian community national tournaments of various games, including Valorant.

The agreement extends over a calendar of about 6 months which includes various events: from the Grand Finals of the Valorant Challengers Italy: Renaissance 2023 (June 10) up to the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 (November 24-25-26), passing through Giffoni Good Games (July 1) where the final will be played of the Italian Rocket Championship, at the official Italian League of Legends PG Nationals 2023 (until August 5th) and another big event to be announced soon.

The agreement provides considerable visibility for the Legion brand during the broadcast of all phases of the game, from the pre-show, to the studio sessions, up to the moments of the game live. In addition, members of the Legion Community, the online community of players linked to the Legion brand, will have access to a special dedicated experience, which includes front row seats at major events, early enters and skip the line.

“Thanks to this partnership we will bring our Lenovo Legion brand to be the protagonist of multiple national tournaments and over 100 streaming days reaching more than 400,000 fans during the main events that PG Esports, a leading company in eSports in Italy, will undertake to create for the community of gamers in our country also thanks to our brand”, said Valentina Fracassi, Marketing Manager in Italy of Lenovo.

“This partnership with Lenovo Legion is a significant step for PG Esports in the continued development of our tournament and live event ecosystem,” said Pier Luigi Parnofiello, CEO of PG Esports. “We are thrilled to work together with such a renowned brand in the gaming industry and to offer our gaming communities an amazing experience. With the joint efforts of PG Esports and Lenovo Legion, we are determined to work towards creating unforgettable events, broadcasts immersive games and an unrivaled gaming environment for all participants in our tournaments and live events.”