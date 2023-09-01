Together with Lenovo Legion Go, accessories were also presented Lenovo Legion Glasses and headphones Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones which aim to further enhance the experience with the device and other compatible products.

Confirming the information leaked online in recent weeks, Lenovo has finally officially presented Lenovo Legion Go the portable Windows device designed for gamers aiming to high level specifications and the highest image quality. Let’s find out in detail the characteristics of this console-portable PC, which could prove to be a valid one rival of Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally .

Keep in mind that prices in Italy could be higher than those listed above, which are generic for the EMEA region.

Let’s start first of all from the prices and availability of the products presented by Lenovo. Legion Go will hit stores during the month of October with a price starting from 799 euros . Legion Glasses and the E510 7.1 RGB headphones will also be available from the same month, starting at €499 and €49.99, respectively.

Lenovo Legion Go, the features

Lenovo Legion Go leverages the Windows 11 operating system and is equipped with the powerful processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, featuring RNDA graphics and intelligent power management technology. The device features up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM, as well as up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and micro-SD slot that supports up to 2TB of memory and additional storage.

It also affects the screen, a 8.8-inch QHD+ display 16:10 Lenovo PureSight, capable of up to 500 nits of brightness and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut. It supports resolution ranging from 1600p to 800p, refresh rates of 144Hz and 60Hz according to gaming experience, and integrates 10 touch points.

Legion Go mounts one battery with a capacity of 49.2 Wh and supports Super Rapid Charge, allowing for long gaming sessions and recharging the battery up to 70% in just half an hour. When you play while connected to the power supply, the power bypass mode is activated which protects the battery from further degradation during the power supply phase while eliminating the heat normally produced during charging.

There Coldfront thermal technology coupled with a 79-blade liquid crystal polymer fan, they keep the Legion Go cool and with fan noise below 25dB in silent mode, while still allowing the device to reach a full 25W of TGP in custom mode when all is needed. the power.

Also very interesting TrueStrike controllers of Lenovo Legion Go, which can be detached from the device at any time, bringing it closer to Nintendo Switch in some ways. This provides more flexibility in play styles, as well as enabling FPS mode. The latter allows the user to detach the controllers from the body of the Lenovo Legion Go and use the kickstand on the back to support it on any surface. The right controller sits in an included controller cradle that attaches via magnet, and the optical eye at the bottom of the controller allows for precision aiming and control in shooters, providing a user experience that mimics a mouse.

The joysticks are also equipped with anti-drift hall effect to maximize responsiveness and accuracy, and we also find an integrated trackpad, a large D-pad, an angled mouse wheel and a total of 10 mappable back buttons, triggers and grip buttons.

Connectivity side, Lenovo Legion Go is equipped with dual USB Type-C ports, which allow users to connect and charge the device while adding accessories, thanks to the plug-and-play features that support DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0. We also find Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Legion Go will also boast the application Legion Space, designed specifically for the device and allowing users to quickly access all platforms and online stores, view locally installed games. The console also allows you to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with a 3-month merbership included, and to use the Gamesplanet store. Legion Space also allows users to quickly adjust settings such as resolution, refresh rate, brightness and more on the fly.