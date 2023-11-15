Lenovo Legion Go has one release date in Italy: it will be available starting from November 20th exclusively at the Spazio Lenovo store in Milan. Then subsequently on Unieuro, also here exclusively, to finally arrive on Amazon and other retailers.

The price? €799 foronly version which will arrive in our country, the one with 512 GB storage: for the moment the 1 TB and 2 TB models are not expected on the Italian market. Our Pierpaolo Greco is trying out the handheld right now, so follow us for the unboxing and review!

We have already reported the features of Lenovo Legion Go, but now we can show you some real photos of the device, which as you can see has removable controllers along the lines of the Nintendo Switch.