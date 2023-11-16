Legion Go is now available on the Italian market, marking its debut as the first portable gaming device with a Windows operating system produced by Lenovo. This device is designed for gaming enthusiasts who want a versatile, mobile gaming experience without sacrificing high technical performance and visual quality. The the heart of the device is the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, combined with an 8.8-inch display, called Lenovo PureSight Gaming, which promises sharp images and vibrant colors. The display reaches a maximum brightness of 500 nits and covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This screen is versatile, supporting resolutions ranging from 1600p to 800p and refresh rates of 144Hz and 60Hz, adaptable based on your gaming needs.

In terms of gaming control, the Lenovo Legion Go introduces Legion TrueStrike joysticks, featuring an anti-drift system and designed to maximize responsiveness and precision. Added to these are an integrated trackpad, a large D-pad, a tilted mouse wheel and ten mappable buttons, as well as triggers and buttons positioned on the grip, thus offering a wide range of control options. The long battery life is another strong point of the Lenovo Legion Go. The 49.2 Wh battery ensures long gaming sessions and thanks to the Super Rapid Charge function, you can recharge up to 70% in just 30 minutes. The device also features up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a micro-SD slot that supports up to 2TB of additional storage.

A central aspect of the user experience with the Lenovo Legion Go is the Legion Space application, designed specifically for this device. This app provides quick access to gaming platforms and online stores, allows you to view and purchase games, and offers the ability to adjust settings such as resolution, refresh rate and brightness. New Legion Go users are offered a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and access to exclusive discounts on Gamesplanet.

Federico Carozzi, Director Product Management at Lenovo in Italy, expressed enthusiasm for the launch of Legion Go, highlighting its ability to surprise video game enthusiasts looking for flexibility in where they play. Lenovo aims to make Legion a reference brand in gaming, thanks to a complete ecosystem of laptops, tower PCs, monitors and accessories. Lenovo Legion Go is available for purchase on the Lenovo website and will go on sale in preview starting from November 20th at Spazio Lenovo in Milan, at the price of 799.00 euros.