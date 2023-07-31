Lenovo Legion Go it’s the new one handheld in style Steam Decks that the Chinese company is preparing to launch on the market, according to a leak reported by journalist Jez Corden, who cites some sources in possession of information on the device in question.

With Steam Deck set to exceed three million units sold in 2023, it is clear that many companies perceive handhelds as a rapidly growing sectorthus deciding to propose their own solutions.

According to Corden’s sources, Lenovo Legion Go will be equipped with an AMD Phoenix 7040 series processor, the cutting edge in gaming on particularly thin devices, and with the operating system Windows 11 to ensure maximum compatibility with all launchers and applications.

The display says it will measure 8 inchestherefore it will be wider than the screens of the aforementioned Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, while also in this case there is talk of a 15W mode for less demanding gaming and extended battery life.