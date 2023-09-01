Lenovo has announced new products for the big fans of technology and video games. Let’s talk about Legion 9i 16 inch laptop and of the gaming backpacks Lenovo Legion 16″ GB700 and Lenovo Legion 16″ GB400. Let’s see in detail what are the prices, the release date of the various products and the most important details.

It should be noted that the Italian price it may be higher than the one indicated above which is currently a generic price for the EMEA region.

Let’s start by first seeing what they are prices and release dates of the various products presented by Lenovo:

Lenovo Legion 9i, the features

Lenovo Legion 9i offers a 16-inch screen. Under the body it mounts a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs and a 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 or 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM.

The Lenovo Legion 9i presents the innovative integrated liquid cooling system, known as the Legion Coldfront, which represents the first of its kind on a 16-inch screen gaming laptop. This system allows the laptop to handle a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of up to 230W, all while maintaining a low weight of just 2.56kg. Developed in collaboration with Cooler Master, the system acts directly on the VRAM of the GPU, ensuring effective thermal control during intense gaming sessions. When the GPU temperature reaches 84°C, the system kicks in to cool it down again. Together with the sophisticated air-cooling system, consisting of three fans and AI-powered with 6,333 individual vents, the Lenovo Legion 9i maintains its optimal temperature even during long gaming sessions and high-intensity content creation. intensity. To counterbalance the added weight resulting from the liquid cooling system, Lenovo engineers conceived an innovative and lightweight front cover made of forged carbon chips.

Lenovo Legion 9i also boasts a configurable display up to Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED 16:10 with 165Hz refresh rate. If you are a content creator, you will also have the ability to switch between DCI-P3 and sRBG color spaces in the pre-installed X-Rite software thanks to the factory color calibration per display unit. With a 94% screen-to-body ratio and mini-LEDs, you get incredible results and big pictures.

The storage space is also 2TB with a PCIe SSDs (Gen 4) which allows you to install without limitations all your favorite games and programs needed to work.

There Smart FPS functionality integrated into the Lenovo LA-2 AI chip connects directly to the display to monitor the frames per second and automatically adjust the GPU and CPU power, ensuring high FPS in any game situation. The innovative Lenovo LA-2 AI chip synchronizes lighting with the Legion Spectrum RGB system, featured on the strips around the keyboard, the bottom case, the Legion logo on the top cover and the Lenovo TrueStrike RGB keyboard, according to images displayed on the screen. This involves the player deeply in the gaming experience. In addition, Tobii Horizon software offers head movement tracking, amplifying gamers’ immersion in the most competitive titles.

Lenovo Legion 9i promises to always look pretty thanks to the 99.99 Wh battery. You can power it via the 330W Slim adapter or the 140W Type-C, both included in the package. Advanced Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is provided by MediaTek’s Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card, offering wireless speeds of up to 6.5 Gbps.

As with the other laptops in the Lenovo Legion series, the Lenovo Legion 9i delivers Windows 11 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of high-quality games right away. The presence of Nahimic by SteelSeries gives an additional advantage in the gaming arena, thanks to the immersive 3D audio that allows players to clearly perceive teammates and to obtain greater spatial awareness, essential in competitive challenges. For streamers there is no shortage of balance controls and adjustable EQ settings, which allow you to keep your concentration focused on winning.

The Lenovo Vantage software application amplifies the experience, providing a wide range of all-in-one tools, including a dashboard for real-time performance, overclocking functions and intelligent fan controls. A new fan customization mode allows players to take advantage of every possible competitive advantage. Every Lenovo Legion device is accompanied by Legion Arena, which allows gamers to easily access the games they own on different platforms, offering a unified library and simplifying the choice of the title to play. In addition, optional Lenovo Premium Care support is available, aimed at those who want access to advanced technical support with in-home services and preventive PC health monitoring.

“With the introduction of Lenovo Legion 9i we have reached the pinnacle of innovation in the gaming laptop landscape that Lenovo Legion brings to market. Lenovo Legion 9i is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with a liquid cooling system integration and optimization of AI-powered hardware chips. The forged carbon front cover, which makes each laptop unique, gives the PC more lightness for those gamers and content creators who want only the best,” he said Jun Ouyang, VP and GM Consumer Business Segment, IDG, Lenovo. “We constantly push the boundaries when designing gaming solutions. Lenovo Legion 9i (16″, 8) has set a new milestone for us that we will ambitiously try to surpass in the future.”