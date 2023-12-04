During the Digital Signage Experience event, Lenovo unveiled its new media player: the Chromebox Micro. This device represents a new approach in the world of Chromeboxes, offering an ultra-thin and lightweight design combined with high-level performance, while ensuring security and ease of management thanks to ChromeOS. The market for digital signage solutions is growing rapidly, with forecasts indicating a value of $25 billion by 2022 and continued expansion in the years to come. Innovation in sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare and education is driving this growth, with ever-increasing demand for digital solutions that are cost-effective, secure and scalable.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is designed to fit a wide range of digital signage environments and projects. Its small form factor, smaller than most smartphones, does not preclude power: the device supports two displays with 4K resolution and offers several connection ports, including USB-C, USB-A and HDMI. In collaboration with Instorescreen, Lenovo has designed 15.6″ and 21.5″ inFLEX displays that are perfectly compatible with the Chromebox Micro. These displays not only offer high visual quality, but are also designed to complement the player so as not to interfere with port access.

Lenovo’s Chromebox Micro is remotely manageable, thanks to features like ChromeOS Kiosk update and Digital Signage. This allows for simplified configuration and management of a wide range of digital totems, accelerating distribution and reducing management costs. Marc Godin, Vice President and General Manager Commercial Smart Devices Solutions Group at Lenovo, underlined how the Chromebox Micro is a concentration of design and technological innovation, suitable for transforming any company. Bryan Lee, Google’s VP ChromeOS and Education, highlighted the compactness and convenience of the device, ideal for retail, digital signage and shared workstations. The Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be available in Italy from the first quarter of 2024, with a starting price of 219 euros + VAT.