During an event in the center of Milan, Lenovo has officially introduced the brand new gaming laptops which add to the already well-established Legion line. This is Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and Slim 5two products with incredible features and an attractive, but not aggressive design, with lines that are really pleasant to look at.

In addition to the two Lenovo Legion Slim, we find a pair of monitors with really high performance: Lenovo has in fact presented the new gaming monitors Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 and R45w-30ultra-wide, ultra-fast, and packed with productivity features that make them extremely practical.

As for Legion Slim, we find Slim 7 in two versions, 7 and 7iboth accompanied by a very impressive data sheet: available with Windows 11 and up to a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor in Lenovo Legion Slim 7i or up to a processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS in Lenovo Legion Slim 7, both have up to one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM that bring the worlds you create and explore to life in great clarity and vibrant color on the 16-inch Lenovo PureSight 16:10 gaming display.

What we could define as the “little brother”, also for the dimensions and ergonomics of the product, is Slim 5also available in two versions, Legion Slim 5i and 5.

The choices start with the size of the laptop: both are available in 16-inch, and there’s also a Lenovo Legion Slim 5 from 14 inches which sports an OLED panel. Slim 5i comes with up to a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, while Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is available with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7840HS processor. Both

models are available with a laptop GPU up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

All the gaming laptops announced by Lenovo will be available starting from May 2023, and therefore there are still a few weeks left for the actual product launch. As for i pricesInstead, we know that:

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with Intel Core processor will start at €1999

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with AMD Ryzen processor will start at €1899

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i with Intel Core processor will start at €1399

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with AMD Ryzen processor will start at €1349

The 14-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 5, on the other hand, should be available starting September 2023, with a price not yet revealed.

Traveling in the intriguing and increasingly useful direction of multitasking, in the name of flexibility, Lenovo presented the brand new pair of displays Legion gaming headset that offers two ultra-wide views for immersive gameplay. When it’s time to switch from gaming to productivity, though, both gaming monitors Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 And R45w-30 offer the multi-tasking flexibility of PIP/PBP, KVM, as well as the TrueSplit technology from Lenovo, which allows the display to be split into two discrete monitors with a single input cable.

Speaking of pricing and availability, we know that the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 monitor will start at €999, while the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 will start at €1999. Both models are scheduled for release around July 2023.