Lenovo unveiled the next-generation IdeaCentre Mini compact desktop PC, featuring an updated design. Thanks to the integrated power supply unit (PSU), the device is even more compact and fits on any desk. Its chassis can be opened, allowing users to access the dual vortex cooling fan and memory chip to update configurations or make repairs when needed. The IdeaCentre Mini meets the performance and storage requirements to handle editing and multi-tasking projects. Featuring the latest Intel Core processor, dual DDR4 memory chips, up to 1TB SSD storage8, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and ample ports with a Thunderbolt 4.0 Type-C, it can be the command center for multiple devices and smart peripherals. Those on the go can also take advantage of the Lenovo Smart Storage solution to conveniently store their files in the cloud and access them from their tablet, smartphone or laptop when away from their desk. Pricing and availability will be communicated after CES 2023 in Las Vegas, where the computer will be officially shown.