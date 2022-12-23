At CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January, Lenovo previewed the next generation ThinkVision VoIP monitors, which offer integrated and focused functions that enhance and simplify the virtual meeting experience. Featuring a 5MP high-definition camera with infrared (IR) lens and separate RGB lens, privacy shutter, built-in dual microphones with ambient noise cancellation, and built-in dual 5W speakers, users will enjoy a clearer video calling experience. New to this generation, however, is a dedicated Microsoft Teams button that instantly launches the video calling application. You can enjoy more secure automatic login with Windows Hello.

Other smart features, easily controlled through the settings, include a smart traffic light that turns red when the user is on a call, a “sit down” reminder that warns the user when they have spent too much time in front of the screen and a distance warning which warns him when he is sitting too close to the monitor. These next generation ThinkVision VoIP monitors also feature human and light sensors for automatic screen adjustment and are among the first devices to achieve Eyesafe 2.0 certification with natural low blue light technology. All of these advanced features, unique to the new generation, are found on the ThinkVision T27hv-30 27-inch QHD monitor and ThinkVision T24mv-30 23.8-inch FHD monitor, both of which come with a USB-C upstream port as standard. For a similar, but not as feature-rich integrated VoIP experience, users can opt for the ThinkVision T24v-30 monitor with 23.8-inch FHD IPS display and USB-B upstream port as standard. The ThinkVision VOIP T27hv-30, T24mv-30 and T24v-30 will be available from May 2023. Prices should start respectively from 359, 279 and 199 euros + VAT.