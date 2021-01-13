Lenovo just unveiled its new gaming laptops at CES Legion series. Machines capable of replacing desktops and that as other manufacturers will arrive updated with the new AMD Ryzen Mobile 5000 processors and the new generation of dedicated graphics RTX 30 Mobile from NVIDIA.

In addition to processors and graphics, Lenovo accompanies its gaming laptops with a series of functions that end up being important in these types of machines. One of them is Legion Coldfront 3.0 to renew the cooling system, improving air flow by up to 18% compared to the previous generation to better manage the heat and noise generated by the powerful internal components that they mount. The copper heatsink has been enlarged to obtain 82% more thermal area in the foils and perforations have been created in the bottom of the case and under the keyboard to further reduce the temperature.

Another important component in a gaming laptop is the keyboard and here the Chinese firm mounts the Legion TrueStrike, a specialized mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB backlighting and higher performance to eliminate ghosting. Another point of interest is the system Lenovo Q-Control, a software tool that incorporates the new auto-optimization setting that automatically detects available games and contrasts them against 16 triple-A titles to establish the ideal settings necessary to ensure the highest FPS level for each game.

Finally, mention the new AI engine Legion AI Engine, a combination of hardware, software, firmware and driver support that work in unison to facilitate CPU and GPU overclocking while keeping voltages, temperatures and overall stability under control.

Lenovo Legion 2021, versions

Four have been the new models presented by Lenovo to cover different screen sizes, performance level and budgets. We review them.

Lenovo Legion 7

The largest in size of those presented. Lenovo touts it as the world’s first gaming laptop. 16 inches with QHD resolution on the market. And it is a size that we have already seen in laptops for production, but not for games. Mount an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of brightness.

In an aluminum chassis, its interior has been extensively renovated with a Ryzen 9 CPU of the latest generation and the new graphics NVIDIA RTX 30. It can equip up to 32 Gbytes of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo says the battery should last up to 8 hours, and its connectivity options include a Killer WiFI AX1650 for network gaming.

Its keyboard is a Corsair iCUE RGB, while the audio system is equipped with 2x2W Harman speakers and a 720p webcam with E-Shutter. It has USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 and Ethernet LAN.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

As the name suggests, it will be the Lenovo Legion 2021 thinner and lighter with a weight of 1.9 kg thanks to its magnesium and aluminum chassis. Assemble a screen of 15.6 inch with panel options to choose between FHD with 165 Hz refresh rate or a 4K at 60 Hz.

It mounts the same internal hardware as the previous one based on Ryzen Mobile and NVIDIA RTX. It offers the option of mounting a white backlit keyboard or the Corsair iCUE RGB, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and a 720p webcam with privacy shutter. You can also opt for the Killer Wi-Fi 6 module to enhance network gaming.

Legion Slim 7

Halfway between the previous two and with the same internal hardware from AMD and NVIDIA, stands out for a striking design. Your screen is 16 inches with native resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and up to 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.

Lenovo is targeting 8 hours of battery life and can equip up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and up to 2GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The keyboard comes in white, blue, or 4-zone RGB backlight options and includes the Harman speakers from the above. Also Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet LAN and an audio jack.

Legion 5

The most affordable model in price of the Lenovo Legion 2021 will be offered in two screen sizes, 15.6 inch and 17.3 inch. Both with native FHD resolution and refresh rates of 165 and 144 Hz respectively.

They use the same internal hardware as their older brothers. Up to the Ryzen 7 Mobile 5000 and the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile we assume in their basic options. There will be quite a few configurations to choose from, up to 32 Gbytes of LPDDR4 RAM and solid state drives up to 2 Tbytes.

Well complete in connectivity, they offer the white RGB backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN and the Harman Kardon speakers used throughout the series. There is no shortage of USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI output and batteries for an autonomy between 7 and 8 hours.

Lenovo Legion 2021, availability and prices

The new gaming laptops will be available from March. In addition to the computers, Lenovo will market a set of accessories, headphones or expansion base. Like HP with OMENs, Lenovo is building an increasingly interesting set with this Legion series dedicated to PC gamers. We leave you the expected availability and prices for Europe.