Today, many users want to dedicate themselves fully to the world of gaming, which leads them to become part of Esports teams in different games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legends and many more. However, some are limited by the power of their computers, which leads directly to looking for worthwhile devices.

Fortunately, the new generation of gaming equipment is arriving Lenovowhich bear the name of Legion Pro 7 and that include the best configurations for professional gamers of any game. The computer has a very capable processor Intel Core i9 13th generation HX-series with up to 24 cores, and with the graphics processors of Nvidia RTX 4000 series so that the gaming experience is not interrupted at any time. To top it off, we have the Lenovo LA2-Q IA Chip, which, using artificial intelligence, automatically configures your system for the best performance.

First of all, its 16” anti-glare screen, WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB calibration by Xrite color, up to 240Hz and TÜV certification offers gamers the sharpest colors possible, And we are not only talking about games, but also with more media such as design programs.

In the same way, it can support up to 32 GB of RAM up to 5600 Mhz and 2 TB of SSD 4.0, making the HDD era far behind and moving on to loads that are barely distinguishable to the human eye. And of course, all this nourishes users who are handling many tasks at the same time, ideal for streaming in which you talk with friends and play games.

By using the Legion Pro 7 There will be no need to worry about the processor overheating, since it has Cold Front 5.0 with 2 3D 69-blade fans, which take advantage of intelligent air intake, thus meaning temperatures do not rise much. We must not leave the sound behind either, with 2 stereo speakers created by Harman® and backed by Nahimic By SteelSeries and its intelligent adjustment system.

It is worth mentioning that it has connections for different peripherals that can be from mouse, keyboard, screens, microphones and much more. It also has a Gigabit ethernet port and a Killer WLAN Wifi 6E connection with a 6Ghz band; which means games without any lag and that everything reflected on the screen goes according to what the game partners say.

All this together works in synchronization with the intelligent performance of the equipment, which will give a certain priority to the programs that the user is using at certain times, thus removing resources from other windows that are not really being used. That itself makes the equipment can breathe well beyond its enlarged ventilation slot compared to past designs.

In conclusion, for those looking for a good quality option in terms of equipment dedicated to gamers, it is logical that the Legion Pro 7 eighth generation Lenovo It would be the option and thus your professional games reach the next level, and that is thanks to its state-of-the-art components.

