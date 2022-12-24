Lenovo presented the new models of the series IdeaPad 5 Slimwhich allow you to choose between a better quality screen, 14 inch OLEDor larger in size, 16 inch IPS. At what price? It starts at $649.99 for the IPS version while there is still no official figure for the OLED version, in both cases with release in May 2023.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14 inch undoubtedly stands as the most interesting upgrade compared to the previous generation, not only for the adoption of OLED technology but also for a higher brightness (400 nits against 300), a 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a resolution brought to 2240 x 1400 pixels, where in the past we didn’t go beyond 1080p.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16 inch instead it stands as the accessible alternative precisely because of the 16-inch IPS display, which boasts a brightness of 350 nits and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. In both cases, the “i” in the product name indicates the presence of an Intel processor.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

All Slim 5s feature a 1080p webcam, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), HDMI 1.4b output, SD Card reader, 3.5 mm jack audio output and connectivity WiFi 6E. AMD configurations include setups with a Ryzen 7 (7730U), 5 (7530U) or 3 (7330U) processor, 8 or 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB to 1TB PCIe SSD storage, as well as Windows 11 operating system.

As for the Slim 5i, the starting price is $749.99 for a 13th generation i5 or i7 Intel processor, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256GB to 1TB PCIe SSD. In all cases, the available colors are Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue and Violet with a metal body.

If desired, it will also be possible to purchase an IdeaPad Pro Slim 5i with a thirteenth-generation Intel processor in combination with a next-gen NVIDIA video card and Thunderbolt 4 port, in this case with prices starting at $1,499.99.