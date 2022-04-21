If you are buying a gaming laptop, in the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 you will find good specs such as the powerful 10th generation six-core Intel H-series i7 processor, a fast PCIe-based SSD and a 120Hz refresh rate display as in many of the expensive high-end models currently available. But you’ll also find all of this in Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming 3, a machine that costs just under € 1,000.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: Why Buy It

This budget laptop is capable of running most modern games at a more than efficient frame rate, and if you’re looking for something that’s useful for working, it has a decent selection of ports, a responsive Windows Precision trackpad, and a backlit keyboard. standard size with satisfactory key travel. IdeaPad Gaming 3’s design doesn’t stray too far from what you’d expect from a budget gaming laptop. It’s functional, very presentable, and low-key.

So what’s the catch? None, simply the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a more than satisfying laptop in the mid-range, with decent power to hold up a number of productive features and also a decent agility to enjoy playing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Specifications:

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 250nits

Processor: 45W TDP six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM (user upgradeable)

Memory: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD (user upgradeable)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

Ports: One USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, Ethernet, one 3.5mm headphone jack and one proprietary charging port, one Novo hole for resetting of the car

Cameras: 1 megapixel 720p webcam with privacy shutter

Weight: 2.2 kg

Size: 14.13 x 9.83 x 0.98 inch

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

You can find Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at Amazon.