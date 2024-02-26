The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. The reported discount compared to the previous price is approximately €190. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €890. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 offers one 15.6 inch FullHD IPS screen and 250 nits. Under the body we find a 16 GB DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz. The SSD is 512 GB. The graphics card is a 4GB GeForce RTX 3050. It measures 25.4 x 5.08 x 6.86 cm and weighs 3.57 kg.
This is clearly not a high-end gaming PC, but it's great for a normal office or study workwith the possibility of running some games at less than maximum quality, for those who are not looking for expensive hardware.
