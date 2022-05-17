The chromebooksyou know, they are not intended to be a means to work intensively or as a gaming PChowever the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 stands as an accessible and flexible product for the use of content that does not require too much memory, and why not maybe even be by your side during university courses or small work tasks (email, word, excel, etc ..).

Easier, faster and safer thanks to Chrome OSthe Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 6th Generation Chromebook comes with the latest features for a great user experience, thanks in part to the thousands of apps on Google Playwallpapers, images and a battery that lasts all dayso you can work and play with complete freedom and take your device with you wherever you go.

Today, you could take this machine to your home (at the lowest price ever achieved) by going to save 120 € on Amazon on the list pricebut let’s take a closer look at its technical specifications.

Why should you choose to buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Thanks to Intel Celeron 6305 processor you will get very good performance on a thin and light notebook, of course as a comparison you don’t have to consider laptops dedicated to professional work and / or gamingindeed you should consider it as a device that performs what you do on your tablet or mobile, at the maximum possible power.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, alongside the Intel Celeron SoC, joins a internal memory from 64GB eMMC 5.1so as to have enough space to store your work documents quickly and safely, however, although they may seem few do not fear, you can easily connect an external SSD / HDD.

Finally, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 will close the frame Intel UHD Graphics integrated graphics card and a ram soldered on the 4GB LPDDR4x-3733 motherboardnot quite the best, but still decent.

Designed to fold 360 ° transforming from notebook to tablet, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 gives you the flexibility to use it in different ways, according to your needs, among other things it will including the Lenovo USI Pen, ideal for long sessions of writing and notes, graphic or artistic drawing.

The USI protocol pen supports Chrome OS and delivers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivitygreat for natural writing and drawing, plus one 150 day battery life based on 2 hours of daily active useyou can also take advantage of a shutter to protect privacy: When you’re not on a video call or recording something, just slide the shutter and no one will be able to see you anymore.

Also good the visual experience thanks to display 13.3 ″ FullHD IPS touchscreen with 1920 × 1080 resolutionmaximum brightness of 250nits, glossywhere you can gWatch and stream programs and videos without distraction, thanks to the slim bezels and wider viewing angles.

Everything in a Chromebook is fast, secure and simple, with the 6th generation Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook you just need to log into your Google account to have your Google Drive files, documents and Chrome preferences at your fingertips. For maximum protection from security threats, your Chromebook also comes updated every six weeks to guarantee you the latest security measures against malware and other threats.

The sound department is also good, with crystal clear sounds for an always pleasant listening experience and cinematic audio, thanks to stereo speakers enhanced and to a integrated amplifier optimized by Waves Audio.

From the point of view of I / O ports we find enough for everyday needs, namely a first generation USB-C 3.1 socket, one slot for Kensington Nano lock, a first generation USB-C 3.1 input (for power supply), a first generation USB-A 3.1, the combined headphone / microphone jack, a microSD card reader, finally the volume control and the power button, also placed on the side of the device.

