Lenovo, the world’s largest computer manufacturer, achieved a net profit of 191 million dollars (175 million euros) between April and June, 66% less than in the same period last year. The company’s revenues fell by 24% compared to the same period last year and remained at 12.9 billion dollars, just over 11.8 billion euros. The second quarter of 2023 is the first quarter of its 2023/2024 fiscal year for the company, so the Chinese giant begins the new year with more timid figures than in the previous year. After knowing the results, the Beijing-based company suffered a decline in the stock market above 3% and its shares, which had opened at $7.78, reached a minimum of 7.43. At the close of the market in Hong Kong, it stayed at $7.66 per title.

By business areas, sales in its smart device division —which includes personal computers and mobile phones and accounted for 41% of the group’s total— fell 28%, to 10,260 million dollars (9,409 million euros). This is what the president and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, has referred to: “In the past quarter, the macro environment presented challenges and our hardware business went through a phase of adjustments.” On the other hand, he noted that revenue in non-PC areas had grown and was “cautiously optimistic” about a recovery in the hardware space. “I am confident in the long-term position to deliver sustainable profitability and growth in the future,” he concluded.

Regarding the area of ​​solutions and services, billing in the quarter increased by 17.6%, up to 1,713 million dollars (1,571 million euros), while the infrastructure business fell: it entered 1,914 million dollars (1,755 million euros), 8.2% less.

In the accounts published this Thursday, the company explains that it operates in 180 markets around the world. By geographical areas, revenues decreased in all regions: in the Americas they decreased by 21%, in Asia-Pacific by 17%, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) they fell by 29% and in China, by 29%. Despite the setback, Lenovo says that going forward its PC business “is stabilizing.” This stability responds to an adjustment after the purchase of personal computers skyrocketed in the pandemic. For example, in 2021, 341 million units were sold, which was the best year since 2012. “The global PC market is regressing to pre-pandemic levels in the short term, but in the long term it could remain in a structurally higher level than the pre-Covid one”, they conclude.

Among the reasons for optimism, the Chinese company highlights that the price of the components with which they manufacture their products “is bottoming out” and believes that the demand for devices “will return to the path of growth” during the second half of its fiscal year. fiscal. On the other hand, operating expenses decreased by 11% year-on-year due, according to the multinational, to the reduction in spending on advertising and promotion (-60 million dollars) and on research and tests (-45 million dollars), among others.

Artificial intelligence

The increase in items aimed at introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) mechanisms is a constant in all technology companies. Thus, Lenovo has announced that, over the next three years, it will carry out an additional investment of 1,000 million dollars (917 million euros) for AI. It will focus on the creation of devices that integrate this technology, the design of prepared and optimized computing infrastructure, as well as the production of AI-generated content focused on improving user productivity. “To meet the needs of new generative AI workloads, the PC will also need to become an AI PC,” the company said.

