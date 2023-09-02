On the occasion of IFA 2023, the consumer electronics expo in Berlin, Lenovo presented the new Legion Go: it is Lenovo’s first portable Windows gaming device. Lenovo Legion Go brings the power of Windows PC gaming to a portable mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1-series processors that bring games to life on the 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display. Gamers can add the new Lenovo Legion Glasses to Lenovo Legion Go, which leverage micro-OLED technology to deliver the wide-screen video experience in a device that fits in your pocket. For gamers on the go or in their room, the Lenovo Legion Glasses offer a large-screen, private solution for gaming and content enjoyment, whether on the Lenovo Legion Go or any other compatible device, including most Windows devices , Android, macOS devices with full-featured USB-C. The Legion Goggles are an advanced wearable virtual monitor with micro-OLED display technology that delivers FHD resolution with high contrast and color gamut with a 60Hz refresh rate, emulating the experience and functionality of a large screen that appears behind the lens that only the user can see and delivers high-fidelity audio through the built-in speakers.

Finally, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer high-resolution 7.1 surround sound with inline multifunction controllers. The Lenovo Legion Go is a Windows 11-based device that delivers a powerful combination of console-comparable graphics performance on an 8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 Lenovo PureSight gaming display. This display reaches up to 500 nits brightness and offers a DCI-P3 color gamut of 97%, and is also adjustable to match your gaming style and situation, supports 1600p to 800p resolution and 144Hz refresh rates and 60Hz. The screen integrates 10 touch points for natural and intuitive control, whether it’s swiping or tapping on the screen. The Legion Go features up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM with power management flexibility that delivers faster load times depending on the scenario, as well as up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and micro-SD slot that supports up to 2TB of memory and additional storage space.

Lenovo Legion Go controllers are joysticks equipped with anti-drift hall effect to maximize responsiveness and precision during gaming sessions. Other controls include an integrated trackpad, large D-pad, angled mouse wheel, and a total of 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons. RGB lighting features on the power button emblazoned with the iconic Lenovo Legion “O” that changes color to indicate user-selected fan mode, while customizable RGB rings around the joysticks add an extra layer of flair by acting as also as a notification system for controller pairing. In addition, Lenovo Legion Go’s Legion TrueStrike controllers are detachable to allow for greater flexibility in play styles, as well as enabling FPS mode for titles that demand more thrust. In FPS mode the user can detach the controllers from the body of the Lenovo Legion Go and use the kickstand on the back to prop it up on any surface. The right controller sits in an included controller cradle that attaches via magnet, and the optical eye on the bottom of the controller allows for pinpoint aiming and control during competitive FPS gaming at maxed-out FPS, similar to using a mouse.﻿The availability of Lenovo Legion Go is expected from October 2023 starting from 799 euros, also in October the Legion Glasses (499 euros) will be released, as well as headphones, starting from 49.99 euros.