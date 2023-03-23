Gaming isn’t just meant to be played on high-end PCs. Announced today, Lenovo LOQ (pronounced “lock”) enables new gamers to take their first steps into gaming, explore new virtual worlds, and connect with new real-world communities with feature-rich gaming devices at different price points. Offering a wide choice, the brand new Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop range includes laptops Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 And Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 based on Intel as well as the desktop PC Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8and with AMD technology the Lenovo laptops LOQ 16APH8 And Lenovo LOQ 15APH8. Inspired by Lenovo’s premium Legion gaming line, the new Lenovo LOQ line includes more than a few design features like the rear I/O notch on its laptops and the stylized “O” featured in both brands’ logos. The two brands complement each other in catering to a larger gaming community, from first-time gamers looking to embark on a gaming journey with Lenovo LOQ and those leveling up to Lenovo Legion devices to compete against more advanced opponents.

With the launch of the new Lenovo LOQ brand, we are building a world-class gaming portfolio and PC offering that is not just for the top gaming community, but for the next generation of gamers. Lenovo LOQ breaks down the barriers to entry for gamers, allowing them to embark on a path of enjoyment in the world of PC gaming. Jun Ouyang, vicepresidente di Lenovo e general manager del Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop: New gaming paths and real-world connections

New gamers will enjoy a wide choice with the Lenovo LOQ gaming portfolio, regardless of screen size (15-inch or 16-inch), processor (up to a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU or AMD Ryzen 7000 series) or from graphics (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU). Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with NVIDIA GPUs feature a MUX switch that allows you to bypass the integrated GPU via NVIDIA Advanced Optimus during gaming sessions. This allows NVIDIA graphics cards to interface directly with the display and achieve higher frames per second with reduced latency, so games run smoother and look even better. When you’re not gaming, the MUX switch allows your laptop to use the integrated graphics, maximizing battery life.

This powerful rig is kept cool by up to four heat pipes, dual 85mm high-speed 12V fans, and extra-large vents that reach a total TDP of 135W, keeping your laptop pretty cool and quiet for use in a library or coworking space. When it’s time to play, worlds come to life on up to 16-inch 350 nits 16:10 WQXGA 165Hz VRR display available1 on Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 16APH8, while Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 offer up to 15-inch 350 nits 16:9 WQHD 165Hz VRR display1. Both displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which immerses the gamer in a world of vibrant color, sharp contrast, and a fast refresh rate that makes every move and action feel seamless.

The Lenovo LA AI chip built into all Lenovo LOQ laptops, the same one found in Lenovo Legion laptops, powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically adjust power and thermal performance, optimizing in-game frame rates. It also leverages machine learning to analyze usage habits to further improve gaming performance over time.

All Lenovo LOQ laptops are available with up to 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and support up to 32GB of storage and up to 1TB PCIe® SSD (sold separately).2 All of its laptops are future-proofed with two slots for RAM and two PCIe slots for expanded RAM and storage down the line.

Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptops have up to 80Wh battery for up to 7 hours of battery life3 which supports Super Rapid Charge Pro4 for faster charging and longer battery life on the go. Instead, the 15-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops have a 60Wh battery for up to 6 hours of battery life3 with Super Rapid Charge support5. All laptops have a USB-C® port that supports 140W charging for added portability on the go.

Both the 15-inch and 16-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops feature a full-sized Lenovo gaming keyboard with numpad capability, 1.5mm key travel, 100% anti-ghosting technology for lightning-fast action and precise control with 4-zone RGB backlighting. Everything is housed in a rugged Storm Gray polymer chassis1 with blue accents tested to MIL-STD 810H6 standards with the striking new Lenovo LOQ logo displayed prominently on the laptop lid.

Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8: start playing great

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is the recommended choice for entry-level gamers who want a desktop PC that can play big, with room for future expansion without compromising on aesthetics. The front of the spacious 17L chassis with 2D and 3D stripe patterns with blue accents is a nod to Lenovo Legion which not only looks clean but also provides increased ventilation which allows Intel Core i7-13700 CPU up to 13but generation and up to the latest NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs to breathe during heavy gaming sessions. Memory is expandable up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and multiple storage options are possible with a 3.5″ SATA 7200rpm HDD up to 2TB, a PCIe NVMe™ TLC M.2 2280 SSD 1TB capacity and support for up to 1 SSD and 2 HDDs (each, sold separately). Connect to the network with Wi-Fi 6e7 or via the 2.5Ghz LAN port. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 packs hardware into a beautiful chassis that leaves room for the gamer to grow.

Just like for Lenovo Legion, all Lenovo LOQ devices come with Windows 11 and 3 months free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate8.9 so that new players can set up their new PCs and dive straight into the game. With the app Legion Arena from Lenovo, users can save all their favorite games across gaming platforms in one central library for easy access and quick starts. It’s included too Lenovo Advantage, which offers customization and adjustments to maximize device performance through the all-in-one suite of tools, including overclocking controls, AI performance optimization, and a real-time performance dashboard. Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D audio and simple audio mixing and streaming controls result in crystal-clear communication between teammates during gameplay. Every Lenovo LOQ device is eligible for the Premium Care service10 by Lenovothe advanced support service that provides customized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when necessary.

Prices and availability for the Italian market

Availability and prices of Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 with Intel processor and Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor for the Italian market will be communicated later.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 with Intel Core processor will start from € 1399 and should be available starting from June 2023, while the availability and price of Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor for the Italian market will be communicated later.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 will start at €1199 and is expected to be available starting June 2023.

Lenovo LOQ laptops are available in Italy complete with Guaranteed Reliability services, for reimbursement of the purchase cost in case of technical failure within the first year, Lenovo Premium Care, advanced support provided by real people, included for 3 months on LOQ notebooks and Lenovo CO2 Offset Carbon Offset Service.